Meghan Markle's 'calculated' fashion risk with 4-inch gladiator heels paid off

The Duchess of Sussex is all about a laid-back sartorial aesthetic to match her Californian lifestyle. But the Montecito resident and wife of Prince Harry, 44, once embraced a more edgy look with a pair of killer heels we can't imagine her rocking today. All the way back in January 2016, just seven months before she met her now-husband on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend, Meghan Markle attended the season five premiere of Suits held at the Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.

Having studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University, former actress Meghan was cast as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits in 2011 for its first season and was a regular on the show until 2017. She left Suits when her relationship with Prince Harry went public and she prepared to take on royal duties, with the pair announcing their engagement in November 2017.

© Getty Meghan Markle attended the premiere of USA Network's Suits season five held at Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel

The former actress appeared at the premiere wearing an incredible pair of gladiator stiletto heels with a peep toe. The shoe, which is believed by fans of Meghan's style to have been the Carolina Espinosa's 'Sari Gladiator Sandal' featured a four-inch heel and was styled with a knee-skimming black mini skirt and a cropped sweater. Gladiator heels feature cage-like lacing up the foot towards the ankle, mimicking the style of sandals worn in ancient Rome. They can have a block or stiletto heel, but Meghan preferred the skinny style, a style that was widely popular in fashion circles in 2016.

© Getty Meghan Markle loved a pair of gladiator heels before she married Harry

An expert's verdict on Meghan's look

"Meghan Markle's choice to pair a minimalist black knit and sleek A-line skirt with strappy gladiator heels is a calculated style risk that paid off," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us. "The outfit's clean, monochrome base gives the shoes room to shine, turning them into a bold, architectural focal point.

"It's an unexpected twist that adds edge and personality to an otherwise classic look, proving she’s never been afraid to push the red-carpet rulebook in favour of something a little more modern and fashion-forward."

Meghan's gladiator heels

Having reported on Meghan's every fashion move on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk for the last two years, I know that this isn't the first time she has donned gladiator heels, even if they are a style she has shunned since marrying into the royal family. Keep scrolling for proof…

1 4 2013 © Getty Meghan Markle took her gladiator heels to New York Fashion Week In September 2013, Meghan joined Czech model Petra Nemcova at the Max Azria fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The fashionista wore stunning heels with rope detailing for a Greek goddess look and teamed them with a scalloped crop top and skater skirt.

2 4 2013 © Getty Meghan Markle attended the UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire three years before she met Harry In November 2013, the founder of the As Ever lifestyle brand attended the UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at Odeon Leicester Square. She teamed an Alexander McQueen mini dress with a peplum hem with a pair of lace-up heels featuring black ribbons.

3 4 2016 © Getty Meghan Markle rocked burgundy in 2016 with lace heels In 2016, Meghan attended a private dinner at the Corkin Gallery in Toronto in honour of her friend, the fashion designer Roland Mouret. She chose lace-adorned gladiator heels with her merlot-hued 'Barnabas' dress designed by the evening's host.