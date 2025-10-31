Meghan Markle's daring Givenchy 'naked' skirt is her riskiest outfit yet

The 'naked' dress arrived on our fashion radar in the summer, and it's been the biggest hit on red carpets ever since. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Jenna Ortega has pushed fashion boundaries with the style, which gains its namesake by creating the illusion of nudity with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric. Genius! Although Meghan Markle has never worn this style in the form of a dress, we recently rediscovered a fabulous Givenchy skirt she wore on the royal tour of New Zealand in 2018, and we think you'll agree, it was pretty risky...

Although many feel Meghan's see-through skirt was an unfortunate fashion blunder, this could be debated. Meghan's exquisite Givenchy ensemble that she wore during a public walkabout in Rotorua boasted a pleated blue midi skirt and coordinating jumper. Paired with a stunning pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and her trademark sleek bun, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet looked so chic.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex during a walkabout in Rotorua wearing a Givenchy skirt in 2018

© PA Images via Getty Images Meghan's Givenchy skirt was pretty bold But when the Duchess was snapped side on, whilst chatting to a variety of onlookers, as it caught the light, the skirt appeared a lot more sheer than she may have realised! While onlookers accidentally caught a glimpse of Meghan's VPL, the look was definitely not inappropriate for the occasion. We've all been there! Every woman knows that getting dressed in various lights can really alter any outfit when you change locations



Royals wearing naked dresses

© Shutterstock Kate wore this dress whilst at university It's not just Meghan; a fair few royals have worn see-through items. HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danicelle Stacey explains that some royal ladies and their 'naked' outfit choices "are often a feminine, subtle play on the risqué design, proving that royals like to have fun with their fashion." With that in mind, we have to talk about the Princess of Wales.



© Getty Kate's dress was was designed by fellow student Charlotte Todd Princess Kate's naked dress Kate famously won Prince William's heart after starring in her university fashion show in 2002, where she wore the ultimate naked dress, strutting down the runway wearing a black lace frock which showed her black underwear underneath. The ensemble was designed by fellow student Charlotte Todd for her project titled: "The Art of Seduction." How apt!

© Getty Images Diana wore this style in 1980 Princess Diana's naked dress The late Princess Diana had countless iconic fashion moments, but one of her best-known was in 1980, when she was the then-Prince Charles's new girlfriend, and she was pictured wearing a purple sweater vest and lavender blouse with a patterned midi skirt. The photographer caught the sun behind her legs, which made the skirt appear see-through.

© GC Images The redhead princess wore this style in 2017 Princess Beatrice's naked dress Way before it was cool to wear 'naked' threads, in 2017, Princess Beatrice attended the V&A Summer party, donning a lace Self-Portrait number that had a see-through navy blue, guipure overlay, which looked ultra modern over the flesh-coloured underskirt.