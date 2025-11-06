Brunei Princess is the belle of the ball in Victoria Beckham birthday gown

The Bruneian royal family is set for a day of celebrations as Princess Anisha Rosnah, the daughter-in-law of Hassanal Bolkiah Muiz'zaddin Wad'daulah, the Sultan of Brunei, turned 31 on 6 November. Taking to Instagram, the princess' husband, Prince Mateen, shared a never-before-seen photograph of the couple to mark the occasion – and Anisha looked breathtaking. "Happy Birthday, Nishiboo," the prince penned, revealing his nickname for his wife.

The princess looked spectacular in a Victoria Beckham satin gown in a dusty rose hue. It featured a gathered waistline and floaty short sleeves. The figure-skimming style also featured a floor-grazing skirt, a low V-shaped back, and a round neckline – gorgeous! According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, the royal paired her pastel dress with a Dior 'Himalaya Top' bag made from a croc print soft pink fabric.

© Alamy Live News. Victoria wore the navy midi version to her husband's investiture ceremony Elevating her look to the next level, she slipped on a pair of platformed heels to elongate her frame and added a pearl necklace and swept her glossy brunette locks back into a half-updo to reveal pearl drop earrings. "Princess Anisha's birthday look is the perfect example of how refined simplicity can feel effortlessly luxurious," Constance Richardson, a fashion stylist who has worked in styling for over three years, says. "Her blush pink satin gown by Victoria Beckham is elegant yet understated, with the gathered waist detail adding soft definition and movement. The fluid fabric catches the light beautifully, creating that look of luxury and glamour...It's a look that feels polished and glamorous without being overdone. It's graceful and true to her signature refined aesthetic."

Prince Mateen and Princess Anisha's love story © IQBAL DATO HJ SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah got married at Istana Nurul Iman on 14 January 2024 The origins of the birthday girl and her prince's love story have been kept to themselves; however, their connection goes way back, as Anisha is the granddaughter of the Sultan's special advisor, Pehin Dato. News of their engagement emerged in October 2023 via an official statement from his father. "By the royal command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, the palace has announced the upcoming wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic will be held from 7 to 16 January 2024," the statement read.

© IQBAL SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walk down the aisle during their wedding reception The pair went on to tie the knot, exchanging vows in an Islamic ceremony at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. Other elements of the 10-day extravaganza included a wedding reception, banquets, and a parade around Brunei's capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan. Upon her marriage, she gained the official title of Pengiran Anak Isteri (Princess consort) is given to the wife of a prince.

A royal baby on the way View post on Instagram They are about to enter a new phase of their relationship as they announced on 14 October 2025 that they are expecting their first child together. "And then there were 3," the black and white Instagram photo was captioned, which showed the couple holding hands with the mum-to-be caressing her bump.