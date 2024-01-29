Prince Mateen of Brunei's new wife Anisha channels Princess Kate in dazzling caped wedding guest dress

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei has made his first high-profile appearance with his new wife Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah following their royal wedding.

The Sultan of Brunei's son got married in a lavish celebration spread over ten days from 7 to 16 January 2024. Just weeks later, the newlyweds have taken a step out of the limelight as they marked their friend Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's, CEO of King Power Group and president of Leicester City Football Club, nuptials.

Anisha was pictured enjoying the Thai billionaire's big day in a dazzling caped wedding guest dress in a midnight blue colour covered with sparkly waterfall-effect embellishments that cascaded down the front.

The demure high neckline, elegant floor-length skirt and statement caped sleeves may look familiar to royal fans, as it is a classic Jenny Packham style loved by the likes of the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress in 2021

Anisha's latest look bore several similarities to Kate's gold sequinned frock for the James Bond film premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, in which the royal was labelled a "Bond girl" with her Jenny Packham creation.

Mateen's wife was thought to be wearing the brand's 'Atlantis' gown which retails for £3,905 and is available in a silver colour as part of the SS24 Resort collection. According to the designer, her "signature style" is "sculptural silhouettes, exquisite detailing, hand-beading and glittering embellishments. Her sharp, architectural crepes contrast against sweeping silk chiffons, sumptuous tulles and liquefied metallic dresses, all exuding an attitude of modern femininity."

Anisha teamed the frock with a mini silver clutch bag with a jewel buckle and a structured handle from Roger Vivier, which retails for £2,750, alongside drop diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. Her long brunette hair fell in soft waves to her waist, with the top section fastened back into a half-up style.

Earlier this month, Brunei's wife proved her penchant for sparkles with her spellbinding final bridal gown - a custom ZUHAIR MURAD for her wedding banquet at Balai Persantapan at the palace. Walking hand-in-hand with her new husband, Brunei's former most eligible bachelor, the 29-year-old looked stunning in a fishtail gown with a high scooped neckline, elegant long sleeves and a rippling train, all adorned with thousands of hand-sewn jewels.

An exquisite embroidered veil was topped with Mateen's sister Princess Fadzilah of Brunei's diamond bridal tiara, marking the second time Anisha had borrowed family jewels. For her wedding ceremony, the beguiling bride walked down the aisle at Istana Nurul Iman in an ivory wedding dress with a delicate pattern and a mini V-neck, accessorising with a floor-length embellished veil secured in place with a tiara that belonged to her sister-in-law, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah.

Azemah had previously worn the bespoke headpiece by Singapore jeweller Flower Diamond for her wedding with her first cousin Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah in January 2023.

© IQBAL SELAMAT Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah got married in a ten-day ceremony in January 2024

Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, discussed Azemah's "practical" bridal tiara, thought to be worth £10 million.

"The 838 diamonds totalling 132 carats set in white gold piece was designed in 2023 as an easy to wear and lightweight tiara but with an impressive effect for HRH Princess Azemah’s wedding. I would estimate the value to be upwards of £10 million.

"Heavily laden tiaras can become uncomfortable to wear, especially when they must be worn during lengthy ceremonies. It is possible that this one was chosen for Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah to wear for practical reasons so as not to encumber her during the formal proceedings," Alexandra explained to HELLO!.

