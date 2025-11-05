Duchess Sophie channels GI Jane in full camo and skinny jeans

Duchess Sophie is an icon of contemporary royal style, with a wardrobe that impresses every season, and for certain occasions she's been known to bring out something a little different. On Wednesday, 5 November, she visited the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where she attended her namesake Duchess of Edinburgh competition, which is an annual military skills competition for her affiliated regiments and military organisations. For such an event, it only makes sense that the 60-year-old would dress up in some military attire of her own – and it makes even more sense that she would still look unbelievably cool doing so.

The Duchess of Edinburgh sported a hooded camo jacket, blending right in with the military officers, which she layered over an olive coloured T-shirt. She also donned a pair of skinny khaki-coloured jeans and tan suede hiking boots to round off the look. For an occasion such as this, it feels like a perfect choice for Duchess Sophie to choose an outfit that places her among the soldiers. As someone who writes about royal style every day, I'm constantly impressed by how she manages to strike the balance between professional and down-to-earth, always looking approachable but still like she means business.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with service personnel during The Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on November 5, 2025

Also known as the Countess of Wessex Cup, the competition sees the members of the regiments and organisations take part in a series of physically and mentally challenging events, which include navigations, obstacle courses and foreign weapons firing. The competition was designed to encourage cooperation and friendships between the military units, with the Duchess attending to present the trophy to the winning team.

Duchess Sophie's autumnal style

The Duchess of Edinburgh has earned the epithet of the British royal family's quiet fashionista – though many cite the Princess of Wales as their fashion muse, Prince Edward's wife has quite the impressive wardrobe of her own, whether that's her stylish summer frocks or power suits. However, for me, it's her autumn wardrobe that invites the most envy. Scroll down to see our favourite autumn outfits from Duchess Sophie…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's fashion moments

1/ 4 A rare royal look Duchess Sophie looked equal parts classy and edgy in a chocolate brown blazer and wide-leg trousers during a visit to Purdey at the Royal Berkshire on Monday, 27 October, to reopen the shooting grounds following a nine-month refurbishment and extension.

2/ 4 © Getty Great green wellies During a visit to Shallowford Farm, a farm school working with young people living in challenging circumstances, in 2022, the Duchess of Edinburgh styled her Wellington boots in the coolest way, tucking them into the hem of her white jeans and adding a khaki blazer.

3/ 4 © Getty Images for Cornbury House Tremendous in tweed In October 2025, she attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials and styled her brown tweed blazer over a crisp white shirt, pairing it with a sweeping navy maxi skirt and chunky tan belt.



