Pippa Middleton's forgotten spin on the 'naked' dress is a lesson in daring daytime dressing

Pippa Middleton was undeniably an It-girl of the 2010s as her sister, the Princess of Wales, rose to prominence as the girlfriend of Prince William. But even post-royal wedding, Pippa has shown her sartorial strengths. On 5 July 2017, Pippa proved she was not afraid to embrace a cut-out look as she joined her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, and her brother James Middleton, on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

She chose a Self-Portrait look featuring a Peter Pan collar, loose short sleeves, and a tapered waist with an A-line skirt, all made from a subtly see-through fabric. It was her version of 2025's viral 'naked' dress, which is crafted from a sheer, nude, or chainmail fabric for a literal take on the phrase 'less is more'. The look, featuring floral detailing, was teamed with suede grey heels and a matching clutch bag. She also donned oversized shades and wore her glossy brunette locks in a swishy ponytail.

© WireImage Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Pippa in blush pink © Dave Benett Pippa wearing a stunning jumpsuit at a party with her husband James in 2017 Having reported on Pippa's fashion moments, past and present, for two years at HELLO!, I know this isn't the first time the columnist has worn a lovely blush look for a public event. In June 2017, she headed out not with her royal sister but with her husband to attend The Miles Frost Fund party at Bunga Bunga in London's Covent Garden. The party raised funds for genetic testing for families affected by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a heart condition in which muscle tissues of the heart become thickened without an obvious cause, in memory of Miles Frost, who died suddenly of HCM in July 2015.

© Getty Pippa Middleton's jumpsuit featured a ruffle bust detail Pippa looked lovely in a blush-hued jumpsuit featuring a swathe of fabric forming a ruffle on the bodice and a cinched waistline. It was paired with red pumps and a coordinating heart-shaped bag. "Pippa Middleton's ruffle-bust jumpsuit is a perfect blend of soft femininity and clean tailoring," Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years' experience, tells us. "The blush tone keeps the look fresh and modern, while the asymmetric ruffle adds just the right amount of movement. By anchoring the outfit with bold red accessories, the heart-shaped clutch and pointed pumps, she injects a playful pop of colour that elevates the entire outfit. It’s an effortlessly chic, event-ready look."

