Pippa Middleton makes surprise appearance in fitted dress with shortest bob

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales' sister made her first public appearance in six months as she joined her husband, James Matthews, for a day at the British Grand Prix.
Pippa Middleton, 41, was seen at Silverstone looking epic in a smart-casual ensemble. She rocked a lovely white midi dress with a split up the skirt from Usisi Sister.
The fitted midi dress featured a belted waistline and four utility pockets on the front. It was paired with a suede tan jacket by Sezane, which was slung casually over her shoulders, and a pair of lace-up wedges by Castañer.
The fashionista also wore a pair of Finlay & Co sunglasses, a brand often worn by the King's niece Zara Tindall, and carried the 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London.
Pippa looked fabulous also sporting her in her shortest bob to date. It was styled straight and tucked behind the ear to show her stud earrings.
Pippa's rare outings
The outing to Silverstone marks Pippa's first public appearance since she attended her sister's 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey last December.
The middle child of Michael and Carole Middleton joined the rest of her family at the event, sporting a black Karen Millen bouclé coat dress with a shimmery thread running through it to add a touch of festive magic.
The coat dress was paired with a crimson clutch and velvet pumps in the same wintery hue.
Pippa's Wimbledon moment
Meanwhile, Pippa's style credentials were put on full display last summer when she joined her sister and 10-year-old niece Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the men's singles final.
The author opted for a white and pink floral number by Beulah London, which featured a ruffle over the shoulders and a tie waist. A suede clutch bag and silver watch were the chosen accessories for Pippa's understated look as she styled her hair in a twisted half-updo to show off her blonde highlights.
The printed moment contrasted Kate's bold monochrome look – a purple capped-sleeve dress by Safiyaa paired with nude accessories and gold statement earrings.
The outing came two days after Pippa enjoyed a more low-key day at the tennis with her hedge fund managing husband. She looked like a boho beauty as she arrived at Centre Court in the 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani – a blue and orange floral number with flared bottoms and a frill around the neck.
Pippa flexed her sartorial flair, adding a pair of open-toe wedges, raffia clutch, and oversized shades to create a look that could have easily taken her to a beachfront date.