Princess Kate's tutorial on how to make knee-high boots classy - with every outfit

The Princess of Wales is the quiet shoe queen! Although she loves high heels and has worn a variety - from block to stiletto - she also has a penchant for knee-high boots, too, which many consider notoriously hard to pull off. Because knee-high boots cover most of the calves, people can be rather scared to incorporate them into their wardrobes, but they are actually a pretty streamlined shoe choice that can make your legs look super sculpted.

Ellis Ranson, celebrity stylist and brand ambassador for shoe retailer Deichmann, agrees. "Knee-high boots automatically elongate and give structure to your legs. The Princess of Wales' uniform tends to be a midi dress or a coat, and longer line boots avoid any awkward cut or heavy shoes ruining the polished feel. It makes her outfits appear more streamlined and mindful." The stylist, who has worked with Pixie Lott and Emily Atack, added: "Knee-high boots are ideal for the winter months and keeping warm. Kate wears a lot of brown suede boots, which feel expensive and ground her outfits. Shades like this can soften jewel tones and make any fit look more autumnal. Kate's boots often tie any outfit she has together in a way that feels cohesive and chic, rather than overly matchy."

Kate's best knee-high boots moments

© Stephen Lock/Shutterstock Kate wore these Penelope Chilvers boots when she was a fresh-faced student Knee-high boots with a mini skirt In 2004, Prince William's wife-to-be didn't have to follow any official royal-style rules, and the then 22-year-old embraced the sunshine in a tweed mini skirt, which she elevated with a timely chunky woven belt and a pair of knee-high leather boots by Penelope Chilvers, which she has reworn on numerous occasions ever since. Ellis says: "Kate rewearing these knee-high shows they are a timeless staple that can be worn in a variety of ways, and they always look chic."

© Getty In 2005, Kate wore boots and skinny jeans at the Gatcombe Park Festival Knee-high boots with skinny jeans Kate looked rodeo-ready in 2005 when she went to the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, and her '00s look will forever be etched in our minds. Taking the equestrian theme to the max, Princess Kate opted for a cowboy-esque, wide-brimmed hat, blue skinny jeans, a brown corduroy jacket, and of course, her favourite knee-high boots by Penelope Chilvers, which she tucked the hem of her jeans into.



© Photo: Getty Images Prince William's wife rocked boots and a dress coat in 2012 Knee-high boots with a dress coat In 2012, Kate went to the University of St Andrews to open the new facilities hockey pitch and glammed up in a glorious tartan coat and high-heeled boots. With her hair flowing as she rushed for the ball, the royal acted like a total pro, despite her tricky footwear. "Being photographed often, knee-high boots are a style that photographs well and avoid any awkward skin or sock on display," Ellis quips.