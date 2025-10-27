The Princess of Wales is the ultimate royal ballerina with tutu 'fashion trick'

The Princess of Wales has had some seriously great fashion moments during 2025; from her gold Phillipa Lepley dress she wore during the state banquet with Donald Trump to her olive green Victoria Beckham suit that redefined workwear. But another favourite has to be her custom Dior outfit she stepped out in back in July. For the official French state visit that month, the 43-year-old opted for a head-to-toe Dior look in a romantic pale pink colour that was nothing short of iconic. When Kate arrived at the RAF Northolt alongside her husband, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla to welcome the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, to the UK, Kate's stunning look was the first time she had donned Dior publicly.

The reason this look is so special is that it intertwines the enchanting and somewhat traditional tutu skirt with a modern, structured blazer - nodding at two fashion genres. This is a great fashion trick to wear the tutu, which is part of the 'Balletcore' trend and often seen as an item that's confined to the stage.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate looked beautiful in blush pink Dior

© Getty Kate's Dior skirt looked wonderful with the modern blazer As a fashion editor with 15 years of experience, I was so delighted to see Kate's take on the item, which is loved by the fictional style icon of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, as you can make this tulle separate look chic by mixing it with tailored items on your top half.

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Self Portrait dress This is actually the second time Kate has styled a skirt in this way, also in 2025. A few days later, the stunning royal headed to Wimbledon, one of her favourite sporting events. Looking the picture of elegance in the Royal Box, she sported a custom midi dress from Self-Portrait.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

© Getty Kate's dress combined a structured top and skirt What's interesting about this is that it featured a utility jacket-style design that had a belted waist and pockets. This look was further elevated by a gorgeous pleated skirt that, although it wasn't a tutu, had a similar shape and was slightly voluminous. The jacket style part of the dress almost 'toughens up' the pretty hem of the skirt.

