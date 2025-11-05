Princess Kate's 'Ralph Lauren Christmas' outfits are a lesson on festive fashion

Now that November has finally arrived, it's almost acceptable to start officially thinking about Christmas! Aside from the decorations, the wrapping, and of course, the gifts and parties, there's the small matter of what to wear during the Yule Tide season. As a fashion editor who thoroughly enjoys seasonal dressing, I for one love to embrace the festive period through my wardrobe, and one person who also appears to do the same is the Princess of Wales. Kate has a love affair with all things tartan when the 'ber' months arrive, which actually ties in with a TikTok trend that is hugely prolific right now.

What is the 'Ralph Lauren Christmas trend?

Do you know of the 'Ralph Lauren Christmas' at all? This aesthetic is a nod to the traditional Christmas catalog that the high-end designer embraces each year. Think tartan, primary tones like forest greens, ruby-rich reds, and dark, punchy blues. It's very nostalgic and often features in festive films - think of the huge house in Home Alone, or the vibe of a Miracle on 34th Street, starring Mara Wilson. It's a warm, vintage kind of look, and many content creators are showing they are decorating their homes like this for Christmas 2025, and dressing like it too. If you're still not sure, grab a cup of tea and have a look through these festive fashion throwbacks of all the times Kate nailed this festive fashion style.

© Airbnb/Sarah Crowley The 'Ralph Lauren Christmas' trend focuses on traditional festive furnishings

© Getty Images Kate wore this Emilia Wickstead skirt in 2018 Red Tartan skirt Back in 2018, the Princess looked incredible alongside her husband, Prince William, when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. Dressing for the occasion, Kate rocked a festive red checked skirt by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead. She teamed the tartan number with a sleek black cashmere cardigan by Brora. The skirt was of the A-line variety and had sharp knife pleats, as well as a lovely cinched waist belt. Pure Christmas feels, don't you think?



© Getty Just two years later, in 2020, Kate wore the skirt again during the royal train tour of the UK. However, she switched up her ensemble, this time adding a dazzling red McQueen coat as well as a glorious festive red scarf, which featured the same checked finish.

© Getty Kate wore this festive look in 2024 In 2024, after a difficult year for the royal, Kate pulled out all the stops at the traditional Christmas Day church service. The Princess delighted onlookers with her jewel-toned, emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, with a matching bow-adorned hat, and a green and blue tartan scarf. This look really does condense the trend in one go - such rich, sumptuous tones that scream festivity and happiness.



© Getty The Princess wore this stunning trench in 2021 In 2021, Kate upped her tartan-wearing game to the max to host a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's Cruella for Scottish NHS workers at The Palace of Holyroodhouse. The royal looked nothing short of iconic in her structured wool trench coat in a very Ralph Lauren-esque blue tartan fabric that boasted a super sleek belted waistline and statement gold buttons.



© Getty Images Kate wore this delightful Miu Miu coat in 2017 Double breasted tartan coat On Christmas Day in 2017, Kate and William were joined by Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle for the first time. We adored Kate's tartan peacock coat from Miu Miu with a fur hat and her shortest hair to date.



