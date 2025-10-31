Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton dealt disappointing blow as favourite brand marks end of 'wonderful journey'
Subscribe
Kate Middleton dealt disappointing blow as favourite brand marks end of 'wonderful journey'

Princess Kate dealt disappointing blow as favourite brand marks end of 'wonderful journey'

The Princess of Wales was faced with some disappointing news when Eponine London, one of her go-to brands, shared that they would be ceasing production

Kate Middleton wearing grey coat and pink blouse© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is an undeniable icon of contemporary royal style – she consistently dresses in a manner that is both incredibly classy and refreshingly modern, presenting a forward-facing approach to royal fashion. There are a few brands that she frequently turns to for a great look, including high-street favourite Zara, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. However, there are other brands that she helped skyrocket to a new level of popularity, including the now-out-of-production cult favourites The Vampire's Wife and Issa, the British brand behind her iconic engagement dress from 2010.

Unfortunately, another one of her favourite brands is also set to cease production: Eponine London, the London-based luxury womenswear brand known for its spin on vintage 50s- and 60s- inspired silhouettes, which was founded in 2011 by Jet Shrenkman. As a bespoke slow fashion couture brand, known for bold colours and patterns, meticulous tailoring and sleek silhouettes, it's no surprise that it became a favourite of Princess Kate's. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 29 October, Jet shared the news with the brand's 32,000 followers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the mentoring programme of the XLP project London Wall wearing Eponine London© Getty
Princess Kate has worn many pieces from the bespoke luxury brand in the past

"This feels surreal to write after fifteen years of business, but I wanted to tell you that AW25 will be our last Eponine collection," she began. "It has been the most wonderful journey, full of highs that I could never have dreamed of, but the time has come for us to close our doors in pursuit of pastures new."

In the statement, the founder also thanked fans for the support, "kind words", enthusiasm and "hugely touching" commitment to the brand, while also hinting that some "new ideas" are on the horizon, before beginning to share a series of photographs that tell the story of the brand's journey.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best oufits

Princess Kate's best looks from Eponine London

The 43-year-old has many brands to whom she frequently turns, but Eponine London is undoubtedly one of my favourites, as someone who writes about royal style every day. Scroll down to take a look at HELLO!'s picks of Princess Kate's best looks from the British brand…

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey wearing Eponine London© Getty

For the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in 2022, Princess Kate opted for a gorgeous burgundy coatdress, which formed the centrepiece of a brilliant monochrome ensemble that she completed with a matching leather clutch and suede heeled pumps. 

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 04: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© WireImage

The year before, for an outing in Wales as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Princess of Wales wore this incredible bright red coat with a similar silhouette, but a button-down front instead.  

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Royal British Legion festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall on November 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool / Getty Images)© Getty Images

In November of the same year, for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, she wore a black dress from Eponine London with shimmering silver buttons and a very chic pleated skirt.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St Martin-in-the-Fields on November 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)© Getty Images

And last, but certainly not least, is what might just be my personal favourite – her belted sapphire midi dress from the brand, which she brought out in November 2019 for the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, an independent charity providing an emergency response to disasters in the UK.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More