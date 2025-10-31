Princess Kate dealt disappointing blow as favourite brand marks end of 'wonderful journey'

The Princess of Wales is an undeniable icon of contemporary royal style – she consistently dresses in a manner that is both incredibly classy and refreshingly modern, presenting a forward-facing approach to royal fashion. There are a few brands that she frequently turns to for a great look, including high-street favourite Zara, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. However, there are other brands that she helped skyrocket to a new level of popularity, including the now-out-of-production cult favourites The Vampire's Wife and Issa, the British brand behind her iconic engagement dress from 2010.

Unfortunately, another one of her favourite brands is also set to cease production: Eponine London, the London-based luxury womenswear brand known for its spin on vintage 50s- and 60s- inspired silhouettes, which was founded in 2011 by Jet Shrenkman. As a bespoke slow fashion couture brand, known for bold colours and patterns, meticulous tailoring and sleek silhouettes, it's no surprise that it became a favourite of Princess Kate's. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 29 October, Jet shared the news with the brand's 32,000 followers.

© Getty Princess Kate has worn many pieces from the bespoke luxury brand in the past

"This feels surreal to write after fifteen years of business, but I wanted to tell you that AW25 will be our last Eponine collection," she began. "It has been the most wonderful journey, full of highs that I could never have dreamed of, but the time has come for us to close our doors in pursuit of pastures new."

In the statement, the founder also thanked fans for the support, "kind words", enthusiasm and "hugely touching" commitment to the brand, while also hinting that some "new ideas" are on the horizon, before beginning to share a series of photographs that tell the story of the brand's journey.

Princess Kate's best looks from Eponine London

The 43-year-old has many brands to whom she frequently turns, but Eponine London is undoubtedly one of my favourites, as someone who writes about royal style every day. Scroll down to take a look at HELLO!'s picks of Princess Kate's best looks from the British brand…

© Getty For the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in 2022, Princess Kate opted for a gorgeous burgundy coatdress, which formed the centrepiece of a brilliant monochrome ensemble that she completed with a matching leather clutch and suede heeled pumps.

© WireImage The year before, for an outing in Wales as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Princess of Wales wore this incredible bright red coat with a similar silhouette, but a button-down front instead.

© Getty Images In November of the same year, for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, she wore a black dress from Eponine London with shimmering silver buttons and a very chic pleated skirt.