Meghan Markle just emulated Princess Kate's country style in chic quilted coat

Meghan Markle just emulated Kate Middleton's country style in chic quilted coat
Prince Harry's wife looked incredible in her Anine Bing jacket as she went pumpkin picking for Halloween with her family in California

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018© Pool/Samir Hussein
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle is officially in her autumn era! The 44-year-old royal delighted her legions of Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared an adorable new video of her family enjoying a day of 'fall' fun at a pumpkin patch. The clip showed her two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, embracing the season as they selected their squash for Halloween, which takes place later this week. Meghan penned "Happy Sunday" as her caption, and we loved the sweeping shots of the pumpkin fields, the rustic scarecrow, Archie dashing through a maze, and Lilibet enjoying a ride in a wooden cart.

Do you know what else we enjoyed? The former Suits star's outfit. Dressing for the occasion, the Duchess rocked what appeared to be a pair of skinny jeans, tucked into her riding boots, and a fabulous quilted jacket by one of her favourite brands, Anine Bing. Known as the 'Luca', this dazzling coat is described as a 'modern utility-inspired style made from a padded fabric for extra warmth - finished in a deep chocolate brown.'

Harry and Meghan in a pumkpin patch with Archie© Instagram/@meghan
Harry and Meghan at the pumkpin patch with Archie and Lilibet
Meghan looked so chic in her Anine Bing jacket as she pulled Lilibet in her wagon
Meghan wore the same jacket earlier this month© @meghan

This isn't the first time the royal has rocked it either; at the start of this month, whilst in NYC for some speaking events, Meghan shared a snapshot of herself in the cockpit of her flight, where she posed with a pilot. She was wearing the same quilted number, but this time, she teamed it with an ultra classic white T-shirt and her hair tied back, with simple stud earrings.

Kate beside william in jeans and checked coat© Getty

Kate wore this Burberry coat in 2023

The Princess of Wales' country looks

Princess Kate has always loved the country look and has a vast array of pieces in her outdoor chic kit - from a variety of tweed items, khaki trousers, and her much-loved collection of Barbour jackets. She also loves quilted outerwear staples, which help brace the wearer from the cold and are a fabulous layering piece. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Kate's style for over eight years, I have noticed just how much the wife of Prince William reaches for her quilted jacket, which may have inspired Meghan, too.

Kate Middleton wearing tartan Burberry coat in Moray, Scotland© Getty

Kate looked stunning in the checked style

My favourite quilted look Kate has sported has to be her fabulous Burberry coat that she memorably stepped out in, back in 2023. On a visit to Moray, Scotland, she nailed stylish autumnal dressing, rocking dark jeans with a subtle flared hem, chunky brown boots, and an ultra-chic navy roll-neck jumper, which went perfectly with her khaki quilted jacket from the luxury British fashion label.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit to Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland. Prince William, Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Duchess of Rothesay are visiting Scotland to meet organisations supporting rural communities and those working provide mental health support to young people through access to the outdoors and practical learning.© Getty

The Princess's coat is a timeless piece

Kate's iconic coat featured a black corduroy collar, gold hardware, and a defined silhouette with a nipped-in waist. Super eye-catching and seasonal, it's still one of her many coats that we would love to have hanging in our wardrobes. The gentle check is a true timeless creation that you can bet Kate will be wearing twenty years from now.

WINDSOR - MAY 12: Queen Elizabeth II in the crowd, watching the Carriage Driving event, at the Windsor Horse Show on May 12, 1984. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)© David Levenson

The late Queen Elizabeth II wore her own quilted jacket in 1984

It's fair to say that quilted jackets are an integral part of British fashion history - they were created in 1965 by American designer Steve Guylas, who moved to England, where he opened his company Husky LTD, which the late Queen Elizabeth often wore when riding horses. It symbolised the  'Sloane Ranger' style look of the 80s.

