Meghan Markle just emulated Princess Kate's country style in chic quilted coat

Meghan Markle is officially in her autumn era! The 44-year-old royal delighted her legions of Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared an adorable new video of her family enjoying a day of 'fall' fun at a pumpkin patch. The clip showed her two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, embracing the season as they selected their squash for Halloween, which takes place later this week. Meghan penned "Happy Sunday" as her caption, and we loved the sweeping shots of the pumpkin fields, the rustic scarecrow, Archie dashing through a maze, and Lilibet enjoying a ride in a wooden cart.

Do you know what else we enjoyed? The former Suits star's outfit. Dressing for the occasion, the Duchess rocked what appeared to be a pair of skinny jeans, tucked into her riding boots, and a fabulous quilted jacket by one of her favourite brands, Anine Bing. Known as the 'Luca', this dazzling coat is described as a 'modern utility-inspired style made from a padded fabric for extra warmth - finished in a deep chocolate brown.'

© Instagram/@meghan Harry and Meghan at the pumkpin patch with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan looked so chic in her Anine Bing jacket as she pulled Lilibet in her wagon

© @meghan Meghan wore the same jacket earlier this month This isn't the first time the royal has rocked it either; at the start of this month, whilst in NYC for some speaking events, Meghan shared a snapshot of herself in the cockpit of her flight, where she posed with a pilot. She was wearing the same quilted number, but this time, she teamed it with an ultra classic white T-shirt and her hair tied back, with simple stud earrings.



© Getty Kate wore this Burberry coat in 2023 The Princess of Wales' country looks Princess Kate has always loved the country look and has a vast array of pieces in her outdoor chic kit - from a variety of tweed items, khaki trousers, and her much-loved collection of Barbour jackets. She also loves quilted outerwear staples, which help brace the wearer from the cold and are a fabulous layering piece. As a fashion editor who has been writing about Kate's style for over eight years, I have noticed just how much the wife of Prince William reaches for her quilted jacket, which may have inspired Meghan, too.



© Getty Kate looked stunning in the checked style My favourite quilted look Kate has sported has to be her fabulous Burberry coat that she memorably stepped out in, back in 2023. On a visit to Moray, Scotland, she nailed stylish autumnal dressing, rocking dark jeans with a subtle flared hem, chunky brown boots, and an ultra-chic navy roll-neck jumper, which went perfectly with her khaki quilted jacket from the luxury British fashion label.



© Getty The Princess's coat is a timeless piece Kate's iconic coat featured a black corduroy collar, gold hardware, and a defined silhouette with a nipped-in waist. Super eye-catching and seasonal, it's still one of her many coats that we would love to have hanging in our wardrobes. The gentle check is a true timeless creation that you can bet Kate will be wearing twenty years from now.