Queen Camilla makes £10k skull addition to outfit - borrowed from late Queen

Queen Camilla, much like the Princess of Wales, has an extensive accessory collection, which she often uses just as much to convey subtle messaging as she does to look stylish. For example, she is frequently seen wearing a necklace with the initials of her four non-royal children, to pay tribute to them. On Thursday, 6 November, the Queen Consort attended the 97th annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, organised by the Poppy Factory, for whom the 78-year-old has served as patron for 12 years.

However, on this occasion, she brought out a very special brooch that bears a lot of symbolism, not just because of its royal heritage, having once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but because of Queen Camilla's personal connection to the occasion. Her brooch was in the shape of the badge of the Royal Lancers, with whom her late father, Major Bruce, served in the Second World War, becoming a highly decorated officer and earning two military crosses. Hence, the Queen Consort touchingly brought her own personal tribute and touch to an event of national remembrance.

Queen Camilla visits the 97th Field Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 06, 2025

Zack Stone, a fine jewellery expert at UK retailer Steven Stone, commented: "It’s heart-warming to see Queen Camilla wearing the Royal Lancers Brooch – not just because it was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II, but because the Queen’s late father served with the 12th Lancers during World War II. Thus, it’s of even greater sentiment to her."

Queen Camilla attends the 97th Field Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 06, 2025

Further explaining the Queen Consort's connection to the Royal Lancers, he added: "King Charles appointed Queen Camilla to be Colonel-in-Chief of [them] in 2023." The brooch also features a skull and crossbones, which Zack explains is referred to as 'The Motto', and, due to its unique design, has become one of the "most recognisable" symbols across regiments of the British Army, and represents its motto: death or glory.

On the design, the fine jeweller comments: "While the skull itself appears to be studded with small diamonds, the red flags are presumed to be embellished with rubies, while sapphires are likely to comprise the scroll at the bottom." Given a cohesive analysis, he concludes by estimating that the brooch is "worth around £10,000".

Queen Camilla's late father

Queen Camilla's late father was Major Bruce Shand, who served in France during the Second World War. He was commissioned into the 12th Royal Lancers in 1937, earning two military crosses during his time and serving in the army for a decade.

Following the war, he became a wine merchant, and, in 1990, wrote a book about his experiences during the war, dedicated to his grandsons, according to the official royal family website. The book was based on his letters, his diary and two accounts he wrote while he was a prisoner in the second half of the war, which were sent to England via the Red Cross and kept in the historical section of the War Office until 1970.