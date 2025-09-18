Queen Camilla is dripping in Queen Mother's diamonds - but one part is missing

Queen Camilla's immaculately immense jewellery collection is easily the most impressive aspect of her expensive style – from trendy Van Cleef pieces to heritage jewellery from the Royal Collection, she's got it all. At the State Banquet held on Wednesday, for the visit of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, the wife of King Charles III wore a beautiful piece that she inherited from Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, which also has a royal history dating back to the 1920s.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore the royal heirloom to the State Banquet on Wednesday

Queen Camilla's necklace first belonged to a friend of the family

The Queen Consort opted for the famed Diamond Festoon Necklace, which first belonged to Dame Margaret Greville, a high society hostess in the early 20th century who was incredibly close to the Queen Mother, referring to her as the daughter she never had, according to The Court Jeweller.

In 1929, the blog reports Mrs Greville commissioned a two-row diamond necklace from Cartier, which featured 17 diamond plaques and a diamond chain, supplying the diamonds herself. Nine years later, when it went out of style, she brought it back to be remodelled, which included the creation of an identical three-row necklace made to fit inside the other one, so that they formed a beautiful five-row piece when worn together.

Queen Camilla's necklace was passed down through generations

When Mrs Greville passed away, she bequeathed all of her jewellery to King George VI's wife, who often wore the shorter three-row piece but did occasionally wear all five rows, most frequently on particularly special occasions.

The late Queen Elizabeth II inherited it when her mother died in 2002; she later loaned it to Queen Camilla, who was the Duchess of Cornwall at the time. The Queen Consort has worn all five rows on multiple occasions, including a banquet in Uganda in 2007 and for a celebratory dinner in 2015, but opted only to wear the shorter three rows for this occasion.

