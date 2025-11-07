This influencer just made Princess Diana's jogger and boots outfit trendy for 2025

It will come as no surprise that the late Princess Diana is still the world's number one style icon, even though she passed away twenty-eight years ago. Her true natural sense of style is just as prolific now as it was when she was a working royal. Arguably the world's first fashion influencer, she inspired so many with her take on fashion trends, a pioneering influence on so many. As a fashion editor, as much as I adore so many of her popular looks, from her 'revenge dress' to pastel suits and Gucci handbags, I also love her casual ensembles, too - from her oversized sweaters to the truly directional time she tucked a pair of jogging bottoms into a pair of high-heeled boots.

Diana was pictured dropping her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at Wetherby School back in 1989. I adore everything about this get-up; it evokes such simplicity, and is essentially elevated sportswear - but it still oozes elegance. Teaming a pair of off-white joggers, a classic white T-shirt, and a pair of super slouchy terracotta boots is just genius. It shouldn't work - but it does.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana iconically wearing joggers and boots in 1989

Teamed with a pinstripe navy blazer and a cap, this look could easily be worked today. And it has! Fashion influencer Katie Impey - AKA @themumlife_styled on Instagram- published her own take on the trend by teaming a selection of expertly fit blazers and scarves with her joggers and boots. Genius if you ask me.

We loved Katie's effortless styling

The stylist also shared a picture of Diana, and penned: "Big Fan of boots with joggers, HUGE in fact, always have been, but swipe for the OG influence." We chatted to Katie about the recreation of this iconic outfit, and she explained to HELLO!: "There’s a real nonchalance to pairing boots with joggers, and it makes for the perfect off-duty, weekend look, casual but still feels effortlessly put together. I like to go baggy with the joggers for a balloon effect, add a blazer and baseball cap for an added element of smart casual."

Katie put a 2025 spin on the joggers and boots combo

Princess Diana wearing cycling shorts

Way back in 1995, the blonde royal was famously pictured leaving her gym, the Chelsea Harbour Club, looking like the ultimate stylish gym bunny. She teamed a pair of orange cycling shorts with a close-fit, boxy sweatshirt, added trainers, and carried a sleek black handbag. Looking impossibly polished, fans at the time went wild for her dressed-down look.