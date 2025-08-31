Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a fashion editor and Princess Diana is still my ultimate style icon - 28 years on
Prince William and Prince Harry's mother will forever be remembered for her elite sense of style - from designer bags named after her to her Catherine Walker suits, the former wife of King Charles was the queen of fashion

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, will go down in history for not only her wonderful work ethic, kind nature, and charity work, but also her incredibly natural sense of style that continues to inspire the fashion world, over two decades after her death. The former wife of King Charles single-handedly made so many fashion trends go viral - before the internet was even invented, and before content creators were posting their outfit details on Instagram. I would even go as far as to say she was the very first fashion influencer. From showing the world that cycling shorts and oversized sweaters could be worn with a Gucci bag, her Barbie-toned pastel suits, and, of course, her infamous 'revenge' dress, Diana had an incredible way of making every single outfit she put on uniquely her own. Everyone wanted to look like the blonde royal; she not only inspired fashion lovers but also designers, many of whom named their items in her honour. As a fashion editor, I've always been entranced by Diana's look. Even as a little girl, I would always look with interest at her outfits when she was on the television, and I distinctly remember thinking she was even chicer than my Barbie doll. With that in mind, I've chosen what I think are her top five most iconic looks throughout her life. Which one is your favourite? © Dave Hartley/Shutterstock
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
As a fashion editor, I've always been entranced by Diana's look. 

Even as a little girl, I would always look with interest at her outfits when she was on the television, and I distinctly remember thinking she was even chicer than my Barbie doll.

With that in mind, I've chosen what I think are her top five most iconic looks throughout her life. Which one is your favourite?

princess diana prince charles wedding© Getty Images

Diana married King Charles in 1981

Diana's wedding dress

Diana's wedding dress in 1981 will go down in history as the most famous bridal attire of all time; it personified the 80s. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, it featured an iconic puff-sleeve and a record-breaking 25-foot train. It was famously hand-embellished with 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and pearls. With her glittering tiara, Diana looked like a Disney princess.

Princess Diana attends Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on January 1, 1995 in New York City. © Getty

Diana wore a Dior dress at the Met Gala

The Met Gala

The Met Gala didn't know what hit it in 1996, when Diana stepped onto those famous steps. Donning a dress that many described as 'grown-up glam,' her midnight blue satin slip dress was incredible. Designed by John Galliano for Dior, the lingerie-inspired frock was breathtaking. She teamed the fashion-forward design perfectly, carrying a coordinating Lady Dior bag and a selection of dazzling jewels from her own jewellery box – including her famous pearl and sapphire choker.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a stunning black dress commissioned from Christina Stambolian, attends the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery

The late princess wore this stunning dress by Christina Stambolian in 1994

The 'revenge' dress

Arguably, Diana's most famous frock, the 'revenge' dress, made headlines and history in 1994, after she debuted the memorable Christina Stambolian style while attending a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. The off-the-shoulder style was significant as it marked her separation from both Prince Charles and the royal dress code. I think we can all agree, she looked utterly sensational.

Princess Diana Arriving For Gala Dinner At The Field Museum Of Natural History In Chicago. Wearing Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Versace And Shoes By Designer Jimmy Choo © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Diana celebrated jewel tones in this show-stopping dress

The purple Versace dress

In 1996, Diana was famously pictured at a gala dinner at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Her show-stopping, jewel-toned purple dress was designed by Versace, and she topped the look off with Jimmy Choo heels and her precious pearl choker. What a colour! It was elegant, yet modern.

Princess Diana in her sheep jumper in 1981© Getty

Diana's iconic jumper is now on display at the V&A

The sheep jumper

You may be surprised that I picked this design, but I just couldn't not mention it! In 1983, Diana went to watch the then-Prince Charles at a polo match. The royal's black sheep knitted jumper was by Warm & Wonderful, created by Sally Muir and Joanna Osbourne, who originally sold their sweaters from a stall in London's Covent Garden Market. Eye-catching, chic, yet fun, many regard it as a culturally significant moment in royal fashion; it showed that royals can also sport playful designs. It now sits in the Victoria & Albert Museum's permanent collection.

