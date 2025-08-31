I'm a fashion editor and Princess Diana is still my ultimate style icon - 28 years on

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, will go down in history for not only her wonderful work ethic, kind nature, and charity work, but also her incredibly natural sense of style that continues to inspire the fashion world, over two decades after her death. The former wife of King Charles single-handedly made so many fashion trends go viral - before the internet was even invented, and before content creators were posting their outfit details on Instagram. I would even go as far as to say she was the very first fashion influencer.

From showing the world that cycling shorts and oversized sweaters could be worn with a Gucci bag, her Barbie-toned pastel suits, and, of course, her infamous 'revenge' dress, Diana had an incredible way of making every single outfit she put on uniquely her own. Everyone wanted to look like the blonde royal; she not only inspired fashion lovers but also designers, many of whom named their items in her honour.

As a fashion editor, I've always been entranced by Diana's look.

LISTEN: Princess Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Even as a little girl, I would always look with interest at her outfits when she was on the television, and I distinctly remember thinking she was even chicer than my Barbie doll.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: take a look at Princess Diana's fashion heritage

With that in mind, I've chosen what I think are her top five most iconic looks throughout her life. Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Images Diana married King Charles in 1981 Diana's wedding dress Diana's wedding dress in 1981 will go down in history as the most famous bridal attire of all time; it personified the 80s. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, it featured an iconic puff-sleeve and a record-breaking 25-foot train. It was famously hand-embellished with 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and pearls. With her glittering tiara, Diana looked like a Disney princess.

© Getty Diana wore a Dior dress at the Met Gala The Met Gala The Met Gala didn't know what hit it in 1996, when Diana stepped onto those famous steps. Donning a dress that many described as 'grown-up glam,' her midnight blue satin slip dress was incredible. Designed by John Galliano for Dior, the lingerie-inspired frock was breathtaking. She teamed the fashion-forward design perfectly, carrying a coordinating Lady Dior bag and a selection of dazzling jewels from her own jewellery box – including her famous pearl and sapphire choker.

The late princess wore this stunning dress by Christina Stambolian in 1994 The 'revenge' dress Arguably, Diana's most famous frock, the 'revenge' dress, made headlines and history in 1994, after she debuted the memorable Christina Stambolian style while attending a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. The off-the-shoulder style was significant as it marked her separation from both Prince Charles and the royal dress code. I think we can all agree, she looked utterly sensational.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana celebrated jewel tones in this show-stopping dress The purple Versace dress In 1996, Diana was famously pictured at a gala dinner at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Her show-stopping, jewel-toned purple dress was designed by Versace, and she topped the look off with Jimmy Choo heels and her precious pearl choker. What a colour! It was elegant, yet modern.