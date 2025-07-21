Lady Kitty Spencer's polka dot dress is a carbon copy of Princess Diana's iconic look

With her famous blonde hair tumbling over her shoulder and Hollywood shades, Kitty looked like a total movie star.
We couldn't help but be reminded of her late aunt, Princess Diana. King Charles' former wife was a big fan of the humble polka dot, rocking a variety of incredible outfits featuring the memorable print.
LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy
Kitty's dress looked just like the style that Diana donned in 1990.
Although the royal can be seen rocking a hard hat at the Royal Marsden Hospital that year, the frock she sported looked mighty similar.
Kitty, who is signed to Storm model agency, tenderly spoke about her late aunt, who died when she was six, in a previous interview with Hello Fashion. "I think she’s iconic, and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”
Kitty's Italian wardrobe
Kitty, who is mother to her daughter, Athena, looked wonderful in a dazzling corset last week, which she teamed with a rather daring, see-through skirt. The global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana looked sublime in the look at the fashion label's big event.
We loved the jewellery that the wife of businessman Michael Lewis accessorised with. She added a bold statement necklace in gold and jaw-dropping diamond earrings, too.
Kitty's legions of Instagram followers adored the glamorous display, taking to the comments section to shower her outfit with praise. One admirer wrote: "Literally walking art! Stunning!" Another added: "Bellissima Kitty!" and a third quipped: "This is Kitty’s world and we are just living in it."
Speaking about her look to HF, Kitty said: “I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape, and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage