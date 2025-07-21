Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Kitty Spencer's polka dot dress is a carbon copy of Princess Diana's iconic look
Lady Kitty Spencer is seen outside the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show at Foro Romano on July 14, 2025 in Rome, Italy.© GC Images

The model looked stunning in her 90s dress that reminded us of the former Princess of Wales

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer has been spending some time in Italy, where she headed Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Sartoria fashion show.

At the weekend, the creative director of Bulgari, Lucia Silvestri, shared a gorgeous picture of the mother-of-one, and in it, Kitty was seen wearing a stunning black and white polka dot dress.

With her famous blonde hair tumbling over her shoulder and Hollywood shades, Kitty looked like a total movie star.

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing polka dots
Lady Kitty Spencer wearing polka dots

We couldn't help but be reminded of her late aunt, Princess Diana. King Charles' former wife was a big fan of the humble polka dot, rocking a variety of incredible outfits featuring the memorable print.

Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) wearing a Paul Costelloe suit and a hard hat at a topping-out ceremony at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, June 1990. © Getty Images

Kitty's dress looked just like the style that Diana donned in 1990.

Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) wearing a Paul Costelloe suit and a hard hat at a topping-out ceremony at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, June 1990. © Getty Images

Although the royal can be seen rocking a hard hat at the Royal Marsden Hospital that year, the frock she sported looked mighty similar.

woman in formal dress © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Kitty, who is signed to Storm model agency, tenderly spoke about her late aunt, who died when she was six, in a previous interview with Hello Fashion. "I think she’s iconic, and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”

Lady Kitty Spencer seen outside the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show at Castel Sant'Angelo© GC Images

Kitty's Italian wardrobe

Kitty, who is mother to her daughter, Athena, looked wonderful in a dazzling corset last week, which she teamed with a rather daring, see-through skirt. The global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana looked sublime in the look at the fashion label's big event.

Lady Kitty Spencer seen outside the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show at Castel Sant'Angelo© GC Images

We loved the jewellery that the wife of businessman Michael Lewis accessorised with. She added a bold statement necklace in gold and jaw-dropping diamond earrings, too.

Lady Kitty Spencer is seen outside the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show at Castel Sant'Angelo on July 15, 2025 in Rome, Italy© GC Images

Kitty's legions of Instagram followers adored the glamorous display, taking to the comments section to shower her outfit with praise. One admirer wrote: "Literally walking art! Stunning!" Another added: "Bellissima Kitty!" and a third quipped: "This is Kitty’s world and we are just living in it."

Lady Kitty Spencer shoulders up with hair down© Getty

Speaking about her look to HF, Kitty said: “I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape, and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."

