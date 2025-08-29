Princess Diana's rugby top is the 2025 autumn trend you should be investing in

Princess Diana wore many of the fashion world's most prolific trends before they were ever considered cool or stylish. From cycling shorts and oversized sweaters (more on that later) to shift dresses and pastel tweed suits, King Charles's former wife was in a league of her own in the style stakes. I, for one, will never tire of seeing her stunning selection of outfits through the years, because every single one could easily be worn today - 28 years after her death.

A fashion trend that has become huge lately is the humble rugby top. This surprising casual sportswear staple has fast-tracked to being the ultimate item of the season, and it can be styled up more ways than you think. Team with a simple pair of wide-legged jeans, and even with a leather pencil skirt as a chic separate. They are the ideal solution for navigating that tricky transition between summer and autumn.

Diana knew the impact of the striped creation, rocking her own pastel-toned rugby top back in 1997. One step ahead again, she rocked this Barbiecore style number in pastel pink and light blue, and showcasing elite styling, she teamed it with white jeans, blue loafers, and her Tod’s 'D-Bag', yet another designer bag that was named after her. The mother of Prince William and Harry rocked this incredible look on the way out of the Chelsea Harbour Health Club.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Diana rocked a rugby top in 1997

According to ASOS, Rugby tops have "officially converted from pitch classic to style essential". The hugely popular online retailer has noticed that their customers have a huge interest in the style, with searches up by more than 300 per cent compared with last year.

Seen as a "varsity staple with a touch of preppy chic", the understated style is the kind of number that has a classic undertone and suits all body shapes.

Princess Diana and her cycling shorts

Although many people feel that cycling shorts are best suited to a gruelling workout, others wear them daily, showing off that preppy aesthetic.

Diana made the look mainstream back in 1995.

© Photo: Getty Images Diana wore cycling shorts in the early 90s

The stunning blonde was snapped once again leaving the Chelsea Harbour Club, looking like the poster girl for glam gym attire.

The former wife of King Charles loved to style them with oversized sweaters

She teamed her pair of orange cycling shorts with a close-fit, boxy sweatshirt, a black bag, and trainers. At the time, fans remarked how impossibly polished she looked, and went wild for her dressed-down look.