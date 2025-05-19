The new Gucci bag for 2025 screams Princess Diana in her 90s 'old money' era

Princess Diana may have passed away 26 years ago, but she's still the world's number one fashion icon. Her most popular outfits, a mix of classic styles, oozing with the 'old money' aesthetic, are still sought after today by fashion influencers and content creators around the world.

One designer brand she loved was Gucci. The mother of Prince William and Harry was often pictured with her bamboo-handled bag, which featured the Italian fashion house's monogrammed, double G logo.

Although Diana's specific bag was recreated in 2021 (more on that later), we can't help but feel that Gucci's newest bag for 2025 - the 'Giglio' - is very reminiscent of her iconic 90s look.

© Getty Images Princess Diana in Italy in 1996, with her iconic Gucci bag

The £1,600 style is huge and can fit pretty much everything in, from your laptop to your gym kit.

It is made from the brand's standout canvas and is part of their 2026 Resort collection, which featured many items that were lifted from past archives from the 90s - a time when Diana famously wore the brand.

The Gucci Giglio

It comes in two colourways - brown and beige, and navy and white, and is already big news in the fashion world.

The Gucci Giglio was unveiled during the Cruise 2026 fashion show

The website remarks on the new piece: "Unveiled during the Cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence, Gucci Giglio is a tribute to the House’s Italian roots, and the spirit of continuity and reinvention. Crafted in GG canvas, this capacious tote features the Web trim and is complete with a detachable pouch."

The Gucci Diana

In 2021, almost twenty years since Diana rocked the arm candy, her favourite bag was redesigned and revamped by former Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, who recognised the nostalgia attached to Diana's love of the brand.

The Gucci Diana is a modern version of Diana's iconic bag

It was re-named 'The Diana' and still has the same, instantly recognisable bamboo handles, as well as a modern addition - funky neon leather belts fastened around the base. The high-vis straps come in interchangeable fluoro colours, and what's more, letters and star symbols can be embossed on the inside of the belts to make them your own. We love the update, bringing a touch of Diana into our wardrobes.