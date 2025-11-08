Queen Mary turns heads in 'polished' waist-cinching look

Queen Mary of Denmark is one of the most glamorous European royals out there, and has earned a devoted cult following due to her consistently impressive sartorial choices. Whether it's chic structured tailoring, elegant evening gowns or her more casual, though still incredibly stylish, looks, the Queen of Denmark nails all of her outfits, while doing her best to champion local designers in the meantime. Moreover, she's also an advocate for sustainable fashion, having long been a supporter of the circular wardrobe – and with pieces as luxurious as the ones she has, who wouldn't rewear an outfit?

However, she always finds ways to style her old pieces in unique and exciting ways, and her outfit for Denmark's annual Free Research Foundation conference on Friday, 7 November, held to gather leading international scientists to discuss their greatest upcoming challenges, is no exception. For the occasion, it was absolutely vital for her to appear regal, exuding confidence and leadership, but remain an approachable leader.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark at the research conference of the Free Research Foundation of Denmark on November 7, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, Queen Mary opted for the 'Cara' shirt by Jesper Høvring, a gorgeous blouse with a high, rounded neckline and a magnificent abstract pattern blending navy, white and olive hues. Ever the royal recycler, she has worn the shirt many times since she first wore it in 2018. She also brought out a beautiful navy midi skirt with a velvety edge, that cinched at the waist and flared slightly towards the hem.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark at the conference on Friday, 7 November

Oriona Robb, luxury stylist with more than two decades of experience in the industry is a fan of the look, commenting: "This look is a quintessential reflection of Queen Mary's refined, understated elegance. Wearing a blouse from Jesper Høvring, one of her go-to Danish designers, adds a lovely sense of continuity to her fashion story, with its painterly print and soft volume bringing gentle movement to the outfit."

Queen Mary rounded off her look with a navy leather clutch and a simple pair of beige leather pumps from Prada – understated but luxurious! On the Queen's styling, Oriona concluded: "Paired with a structured navy midi skirt and simple nude pumps, the ensemble feels harmonious, polished, and effortlessly true to her signature style." The simple and neutral choice of accessories meant that she could allow the limelight to remain on the academic nature of the event, but still looking brilliantly regal in doing so.