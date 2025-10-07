Queen Mary goes 'edgy' in sheer lace top for concert outing

On Monday, the 53-year-old added another to the list: attending the DR Girls' Choir's 'Dark Concert' in Copenhagen on Monday, as she has served as the choir's patron since 2018, she wore an incredibly classy all-black ensemble, with a certain twist that adds a lot of edge and intrigue to the look. Scroll down to see the best images from the night…
1/5
The mother-of-four looked incredibly chic in a two-piece double-breasted tuxedo from Paul Smith, which featured satin detailing along the collar, and a pair of woolly straight-leg trousers to go with the blazer, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily. However, it was the top she brought out that caused some conversation.
2/5
Queen Mary wore a cotton-blend, lace turtleneck top from Amsterdam-based brand Róhe, which features a beautiful black pattern that results in a semi-sheer look. With a gorgeous form-fitting silhouette and turtleneck design, it wonderfully blends a traditionally tidy and cool look with a more contemporary construction – and it's on sale in the UK for just £189 right now.
3/5
If you aren't a fan of the checkered pattern, Róhe also has a very similar black lace top with a unique geometric style, which you can get your hands on for £350 / $490. The brand describes it as a "delice lace top with a high neckline and fitted silhouette" that can "add an elegant sheer layer or stand alone as a statement piece". Every great piece has a little versatility!
4/5
To round it all off, Queen Mary accessorised with a black clutch from Bottega Beveta, a pair of black patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her gold and diamond earrings, the blogger identified. In their comment section, royal style watchers were obsessed with the look.
You may also like
5/5
One follower commented: "She looks amazing head to toe! So classic and chic with the shirt giving a bit of edge [heart eyes emoji]." Meanwhile, another wrote, in Italian, that they weren't as sure about the top, but loved the accessories: "Very beautiful, I don't like the form-fitting top, but she never goes wrong with her shoes and bag."