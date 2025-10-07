Queen Mary goes 'edgy' in sheer lace top for concert outing

Queen Mary of Denmark is easily one of the most fashion-forward European royals: though she's no stranger to a classically elegant dress or a bit of business chic, she often steps out in an outfit that's a little more left-field, and we love her for it. Recently, the wife of King Frederik has stepped out in some wonderful ensembles, including a glamorous ruffled dress and hair in Old Hollywood-style waves, a designer blouse borrowed from her daughter, Princess Josephine, and a stunning floral pantsuit.

On Monday, the 53-year-old added another to the list: attending the DR Girls' Choir's 'Dark Concert' in Copenhagen on Monday, as she has served as the choir's patron since 2018, she wore an incredibly classy all-black ensemble, with a certain twist that adds a lot of edge and intrigue to the look. Scroll down to see the best images from the night…

1/ 5 © Getty Images The mother-of-four looked incredibly chic in a two-piece double-breasted tuxedo from Paul Smith, which featured satin detailing along the collar, and a pair of woolly straight-leg trousers to go with the blazer, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily. However, it was the top she brought out that caused some conversation.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Queen Mary wore a cotton-blend, lace turtleneck top from Amsterdam-based brand Róhe, which features a beautiful black pattern that results in a semi-sheer look. With a gorgeous form-fitting silhouette and turtleneck design, it wonderfully blends a traditionally tidy and cool look with a more contemporary construction – and it's on sale in the UK for just £189 right now.

3/ 5 © Getty Images If you aren't a fan of the checkered pattern, Róhe also has a very similar black lace top with a unique geometric style, which you can get your hands on for £350 / $490. The brand describes it as a "delice lace top with a high neckline and fitted silhouette" that can "add an elegant sheer layer or stand alone as a statement piece". Every great piece has a little versatility!

4/ 5 © Getty Images To round it all off, Queen Mary accessorised with a black clutch from Bottega Beveta, a pair of black patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her gold and diamond earrings, the blogger identified. In their comment section, royal style watchers were obsessed with the look.

