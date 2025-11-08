Princess Beatrice flies under the radar with 'romantic lightness' in humble Zara blazer – and luxury dress

Princess Beatrice, much like her sister Princess Eugenie, has been jetsetting abroad for various under-the-radar engagements and work events recently, amid the controversy surrounding their parents' loss of titles. The 37-year-old recently travelled to the UAE, to lead a panel discussion on Thursday, 30 October for the fifth anniversary of the UAE-UK Business Council, in her position as vice president of partnerships and strategies for software company Afiniti. For the occasion, one of diplomatic significance as it sets to strengthen relations between the two countries, it's vital to appear approachable and business-ready but nonetheless elegant, and, as someone who writes about royal style every day, I think she's nailed it.

The daughter of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson was pictured alongside Professor Eman Gaad, an academic and advocate for social and educational rights for people with disability, at the event. In the photograph of the two, as identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, Princess Beatrice was wearing a double breasted blazer from Zara, which she layered over a gorgeous tiered dress with a navy poppy floral print from Zimmerman, rounding off her look with a pair of black flats. The juxtaposition between her high-street jacket, which likely costs under £100, and luxury Zimmerman dress, which range between £700 and £3,000, makes for that classic 'high-low' contrast that the British royal women frequently embody in their outfits.

© Getty Princess Beatrice has an extensive wardrobe of luxury dresses, from brands such as The Vampire's Wife

It's a simple look: nothing so eye-catching that it draws the attention away from the spotlight, but still an elegant ensemble. Gabrielle Mai, global stylist with seven years of experience shaping contemporary style, commenting on the ensemble, saying: "The look is a clever blend of softness and structure. The floaty, tiered floral dress brings a romantic lightness, while the tailored cream blazer grounds it with a sense of quiet authority." Certainly, Princess Beatrice chose to balance out one of the pieces from her wardrobe of showstopping dresses, like her The Vampire's Wife collection, for an occasion where such "quiet authority" was necessary.

Gabrielle continued: "The choice of low, statement buckle flats adds a practical yet polished finish, signalling ease, confidence, and a deliberate step towards understated sophistication. It's a thoughtful, composed outfit that balances approachability with elegance at a moment when refinement matters."

For a significant diplomatic event, and heightened public scrutiny due to the news around her parents, it was more vital than ever for Princess Beatrice to continue going about her engagements without attracting too much attention, focusing on her professional capacities in business, and letting the work that she does remain in focus. Her outfit is a masterclass in under-the-radar dressing for a modern working royal, appearing approachable, bringing out business chic – and most importantly, a touch of luxury for that classic royal elegance.