Princess Kate is resplendent in symbolic jewels for sombre outing

Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during a symbolic outing with Prince George as she joined other senior royals for the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. It was the first time the mother-of-three brought her eldest son, George, 12, to the poignant event that commemorated those who fought and lost their lives during the Second World War, which ended in 1945. Dressed elegantly for the sombre occasion, Princess Kate, 43, accessorised her ensemble with pearl drop earrings that belonged to the late Queen.

The royal wore a black velvet dress designed by Alessandra Rich, featuring a large white Peter Pan collar with laced, sharp edges. Princess Kate's gown grazed her ankles and boasted puff sleeves that gathered at her wrists. She wore sheer tights and a simple pair of pointed-toe black stiletto suede heels.

Carrying a small black clutch with the signature gold Mulberry clasp, the royal kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple silver chain around her neck with a diamond cross hanging from it. She also added a large ring to her finger and styled her long brunette hair in loose, wavy curls. On her collar, she sported an HMS Glasgow Brooch and a poppy pin by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co., who recently graduated from The Royal School of Needlework. The poppy was handmade using silk, glass and other natural materials.

Why was Prince William absent?

© Getty Images Princess Kate took Prince George to the event for the first time

Her husband, Prince William, was absent from the event. HELLO! understands this is due to travel complications as the royal is flying commercially back from Belem, which has limited flight options. It's also understood that the route was especially chosen for the Prince of Wales to ensure that he was in the country for the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

In his father's place, 12-year-old Prince George accompanied his mother to the event for the first time and wore a smart black suit with a striped tie. He pinned a small red poppy to his lapel and stood with Princess Kate in the hall's royal box as they watched the festival unfold beneath them. Next to them sat the prince's grandparents, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Images The mother and son joined the King and Queen in the royal box

What is the Festival of Remembrance?

The poignant festival is held each year to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in 1945. Celebrating 80 years since its conclusion, senior members of the royal family attended the event by the Royal British Legion at the Royal Albert Hall to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who fought in the war and those who sadly lost their lives.

© Getty Images Prince William was absent due to travel arrangements

This year, the event had a special emphasis on "the resilience and strength of military children who have faced bereavement", according to the BBC, and was hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham. Alongside a two-minute silence, the evening also featured musical performances from the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder, Keala Settle and Blessing Offor. The Central Band of the RAF, The RAF Squadronaires, The King’s Colour Squadron, and The Band of HM Royal Marines also filled the hall with their own music.