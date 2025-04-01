Princess Kate's nephew just wore a £15 jumper from his famous cousin Prince George

The Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, shared a delightful image to mark Mother's Day 2025 on Sunday.

In a post shared to Instagram, the entrepreneur uploaded a snap of his wife Alizée Thevenet, who was sweetly cuddling their little boy, Inigo.

© Instagram Alizée cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by husband James Middleton

Inigo, whose auntie is the Princess of Wales, had his head turned away from the camera, showcasing his thatch of blonde hair, just like his mummy. We also couldnt help but notice his super sweet, Fair Isle knitted jumper, which was emblazoned with tractors. It came from Jo Maman Bebe.

'Navy Blue Tractor Fairisle Pattern Jumper' £15, Jojo Maman Bebe

The jumper is down to just £15 in the brand's mid-season sale and is made in a variety of shades. The website says of the style: "No winter wardrobe would be complete without a Fairisle pattern knit, and this adorable tractor version offers a fun twist to the style. Made with a touch of cashmere for a luxuriously soft feel, the navy blue Tractor Fairisle Pattern Jumper is a lovely option for cold days this season. Because it's machine washable too, it's as practical as it is adorable."

It really reminded us of the Fair Isle knit his oldest cousin, Prince George, wore back in 2015. The picture, which was taken at Kensington Palace, showed William and Kate with George and his little sister, Princess Charlotte.

It appears that the cousins all have impeccable taste in clothes (or, their parents do!)

Prince George and his wardrobe have always been big news. Charlotte Kewley, otherwise known as The Little Stylist, is a baby and kids fashion stylist and editor and told HELLO how George has influenced children's fashion in a big way.

© Getty Images Prince George and his classic style is loved by many

"The classic, charming vintage style pieces Prince George is dressed in have inspired a change in children’s fashion since the day he was born," she mused.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales

"Everything he wears sells out immediately and as a direct result we’ve seen much more of the traditional, heritage looks Kate favours - smocked rompers, formal shorts with knee socks, knitted tanks - usually reserved for royal favourite heritage brands more freely available on the high street making them accessible to all. It’s the Prince George effect!"