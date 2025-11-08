Duchess Sophie is the picture of elegance as she misses daughter’s birthday for solemn occasion

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a vision in a black, ankle-grazing gown as she attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance with her husband, Prince Edward. The event is in its 80th year and commemorates the end of the Second World War and the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for their country while battling on the front lines. Entering the Royal Albert Hall in London's South Kensington, Sophie cut a regal figure in her black ensemble, missing out on her daughter Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd evening birthday celebrations.

Stopping to shake hands and offer greetings as the event began, the 60-year-old duchess looked poised in the gown that featured a drooping neckline and long sleeves. Attached to her chest, she pinned two brooches, one of which was the remembrance poppy in silver and red. Adding jewels to her outfit, the duchess chose a simple silver chain necklace with a circular diamond and silver earrings to match.

She swept her blonde hair away from her face and styled it in a half-up-half-down fashion, letting loose strands fall free around her shoulders. Sophie kept her nails clear and clutched an elaborate fan purse in her hands. The accessory was eye-catching and appeared to be made of a silver metal that was woven to create intricate patterns on its face.

Sophie was accompanied by her husband of over 26 years, Prince Edward, 61, who looked smart in a black suit which he wore with a green, black and gold striped tie and a crisp, clean white shirt.

© Alamy Live News. Duchess Sophie wore an elegant black dress for the sombre event

A royal affair

Elsewhere, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales joined Duchess Sophie at the iconic London venue for an evening of song, music and storytelling, hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddington. This year's event featured musical performances from military bands, including The Central Band of the RAF, The RAF Squadronaires, The King’s Colour Squadron, and The Band of HM Royal Marines.

© Getty Images She accompanied her husband, Prince Edward

Guests also heard from the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder, Keala Settle and Blessing Offor. A two-minute silence was upheld, and this year's festival paid special tribute to the resilience and strength of military children who have faced and been affected by bereavement.

© Alamy Live News. Prince George made his debut at the festival with his mother Princess Kate

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were among the royals absent from the ceremony, as the pair were in Australia to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals. Prince William was also missing from the Royal Albert Hall; however, HELLO! understands this is because the royal is flying commercially back from Belem, which has limited flight options.

© Alamy Live News. King Charles was also in attendance

It's also understood that the route was especially chosen for the Prince of Wales to ensure that he was in the country for the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday. Taking his place alongside his mother, making his debut, was 12-year-old Prince George, who was dressed smartly in a suit and tie.

Lady Louise turns 22

© Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor is the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

While the Royal Albert Hall filled up with senior members of the family, Lady Louise Windsor, the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh celebrated turning 22. It hasn't been announced exactly how the St Andrew's student will be ringing in her 22nd trip around the sun just yet, but no doubt she will be surrounded by her nearest and dearest. One person who is likely to be joining in the celebrations is Felix da Silva-Clamp, who has been a regular alongside the royal at various events.