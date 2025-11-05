Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood for first film since marrying Prince Harry — report

Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to the big screen. The Sun reported on November 5 that the Duchess of Sussex is getting back into acting. HELLO! has reached out to the Duchess' rep and Amazon. The Suits alum is said to have been on the set of the film Close Personal Friends , which stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding, on Wednesday. According to The Sun, the Duchess is playing herself in the movie.

"This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves," a "studio source" told the outlet. "She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right."

"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," the source added. "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

© Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Meghan Markle planned Rachel Zane on the legal drama 'Suits'

The source also revealed that Prince Harry is "of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."

Meghan, who famously played Rachel Zane on the legal drama series Suits, retired from acting prior to marrying into the royal family. In her and Harry's 2017 engagement interview, the actress addressed stepping away from her acting career. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Meghan said. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on my show for seven years. So, we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the hundred episode marker I thought, you know what, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as he [Harry] said, work as a team."

Back in 2022, the Duchess was asked by Variety if she would ever consider returning to acting. "No. I’m done," Meghan said at the time. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

The Duchess' Netflix series With Love, Meghan debuted this past March and returned for its second season in August. A special holiday episode is also heading to Netflix this year. Meghan teased the episode at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, saying that it is "a really good one" and that she does "lots of gift wrapping techniques" in it.