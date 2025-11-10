Princess Beatrice returns to royal duties in £795 Beulah little black dress

Princess Beatrice may have been wearing a clinical white lab coat on Monday afternoon, but there was no mistaking her glorious new dress, which was the perfect LBD (little black dress), poking out of the top. The redhead royal made her first official public appearance since her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was officially stripped of his royal titles. The 37-year-old toured the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital - the very establishment where she gave birth to her youngest child, Athena, who arrived prematurely in January 2025, several weeks early. The Borne Research Charity "is on a mission to end premature birth – everywhere and forever." The charity funds research "to advance our knowledge of pregnancy and childbirth, and improve the lives of mothers and babies."

Alongside Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin, whose own daughter Charlotte arrived three months early in 2017, the mothers met scientists and clinicians leading Borne's research, including projects investigating the causes of preterm labour, the role of inflammation in pregnancy, and the development of new treatments to help prevent babies from being born too early.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice visited Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London

© PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice's dress was by Beulah London Beatrice's dress was mindful and respectful of the event. If you ask me, as someone who writes about fashion for a living, wearing a simple yet tailored black dress like her 'Ahana' style by Beulah London is a fail-safe style to opt for when you want to look well-put-together, but not too outlandish or fancy. The style costs £795 and comes in a variety of punchy shades.





The website says of the style: "Our bestselling 'Ahana' dress has been crafted in a striking black, with a longer sleeve length appropriate for the colder months. The Ahana is an elegant choice for any season, and is produced in a RWS-certified 100 per cent wool crepe with a fit and flare silhouette. The short stand neckline has been updated, and the elegant sweeping skirt is belted at the waist for a figure-defining fit. We love the charming button front detail."

Beatrice's love affair with Beulah London

© WPA Pool,Getty Beatrice has been a long time fan of Beulah London Beulah London was founded by Lavinia Brennan and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2010 and has been a firm favourite of Beatrice and her royal relative, the Princess of Wales, ever since. As mentioned, their best-selling style is the 'Ahana' and mother-of-two Beatrice has been seen in this style so many times! Well, you know what they say. If you like something, and it fits you well, be sure to buy it in every colour... The reason this dress is so flattering is that the way it is shaped would streamline a variety of women's body shapes - from athletic to hourglass and apple. It's a universally complimentary style.



© Getty Beatrice wore a tartan version of the dress in 2023 Checked version Beatrice wore the same style in a glorious highland print at Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in 2023. Her navy and emerald green tartan dress by Beulah London stole the show with the festive print and waist-cinching cut.

© Getty This pastel blue version really suited the royal Icy blue version At the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in 2022, which paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, Sarah Ferguson's daughter donned the long-sleeved, buttoned-front dress by Beulah in a fabulous periwinkle blue. She added a swish matching hat for coordinated chicness.