Princess Beatrice just wore the ultimate it-girl shoes for winter

Though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have remained mostly under-the-radar following their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, being stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his home in Windsor, Royal Lodge, they have been doing their best to go about their regular engagements, and work outside of the royal family, without being disturbed by the ongoings surrounding their parents. However, the pair shared an emotional reunion in Mayfair in West London this week, in photographs first obtained by the Daily Mail, which show the two chatting intensely as they strolled through the most exclusive district in London.

Royal style watchers and royal watchers should rest assured that Princess Beatrice and her sister remain unshaken by the current news surrounding their father – certainly, her work has not ceased, as she was only yesterday appointed as deputy patron of the Outward Bound Trust. Through her outfit, the 37-year-old conveyed the powerful message that she is remaining calm and confident.

© / SplashNews.com Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on their joint outing in Mayfair

Both sisters stepped out in their classic winter overcoats, with Eugenie keeping things a little more casual in jeans, boots and a grey jumper, but the symbolism behind her older sister's outfit felt especially potent. Under her deep dark green overcoat, which was so dark it almost looked black, she wore a slightly lighter olive-hued frilly dress.

Typically, the symbolism of dark green is incredibly powerful – it's a multi-faceted colour with a rich history of meaning, but it has frequently been used to convey hope, rebirth, luck, prosperity, peace, rebirth and safety. It feels like Princess Beatrice has made a clever, calculated communication that she is firmly standing her ground and doing her best to continue with her regular duties despite the news.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How are Beatrice and Eugenie different?

Perhaps less symbolic, and simply iconic, are Princess Beatrice's chocolate brown embellished Gucci loafers, which add a little bit of a dazzling visual flair to the outfit. The cousin of Prince William has worn them on multiple occasions before, but hasn't brought them out publicly since 2021.

Given that she's also often seen with her Chanel ballet flats, I can say with certainty, as someone who writes about royal style every day, that there's no stronger advocate for a wearable pair designer flats in the British royal family than Princess Beatrice.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's lighter coat and casual outfit and demeanour conveyed a similar message in a different way – the sisters are remaining strong.

Princess Eugenie previously shared with British Vogue: "We're each other's rocks. We're the only other person in each other's lives who can know exactly what the other one is going through," having also previously told Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time that they are the "best of friends."