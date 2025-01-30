Princess Beatrice's £10k 'luxury' hospital suite where she gave birth to baby Athena

Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice who has welcomed her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The news that the couple had welcomed a baby girl, Athena, was shared with the public on Wednesday via the official royal family Instagram account and by the new dad himself who revealed where his wife had given birth.

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time," Beatrice's husband penned.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the cutest royal baby moments over the years

The hospital offers both NHS and private care, including a private maternity ward called the Kensington Wing, though it hasn't been confirmed that this is exactly where Athena was born.

The Kensington Ward

It has previously been described as one of the best places to give birth in the UK and even sees international mothers-to-be - including Amal Clooney - fly in to have their little ones there. The Kensington Ward Instagram says the ward "offers luxury, private maternity care in one of London’s safest hospitals, Chelsea and Westminster."

© Jeff Spicer Chelsea and Westminster Hospital offers both NHS and private maternity facilities

Previous social media posts shared insider tours of the luxurious space. Parents-to-be are able to select from a range of bespoke services and packages including consultant and midwife-led care and private en-suite rooms.

© Instagram / @thekensingtonwing The Kensington Wing provides luxury en suite rooms within a dedicated, well-established private maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Couples can go there for birth, induction of labour and elective caesarean sections.

As of 2022, the package prices start at £6,625 and go up to £9,350 for the consultant-led Platinum Emergency or Elective Caesarian Section Package. There are plenty of ways couples can customize their packages, including with add-ons, such as with a private post-natal room or suite after delivery, various tests as well as antenatal services.

There are reportedly 1,500 works of art to admire at the hospital.

Princess Beatrice's birth announcement

The royal family's official Instagram was the first to share Beatrice's news with an adorable photo of the new addition to the royal family.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

The social media statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom The couple became parents again

It continued: "The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

The message concluded: "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Breaking from royal tradition

Princess Beatrice followed in the footsteps of her mother Sarah Ferguson when she gave birth at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

© Getty Sarah, Duchess of York gave birth to Beatrice at the Portland Hospital

However, it was Princess Anne who broke from royal protocol and set a precedent for royal women giving birth in hospitals.

© Getty Princess Anne leaving Lindo Wing with baby Peter in 1977

DISCOVER: 7 rare photos of Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna as she becomes a big sister

Prior to the birth of Peter Phillips, royal women were expected to give birth. This meant that Queen Elizabeth gave birth to all four of her children at Buckingham Palace.

LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday