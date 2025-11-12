Queen Letizia recycles back-baring dress from 4 years ago - and it's covered in feathers

Queen Letizia has turned her and King Felipe's ongoing state visit to China into her sartorial playground. On 11 November, the Spanish Queen, 53, was seen during a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the First Lady, Peng Liyuan, during their visit to China running from 11 to 13 November. Posing for a photograph alongside her hosts and her husband, former news anchor Letizia, made an appearance at Zhongnanhai, the president's residence and the home of the State Council, wearing a particularly flamboyant dress, which may look familiar to royal fans.

Letizia's dress, which was khaki in hue and featured a line of feathers down one side, was first seen in 2021 when she wore it alongside her husband and daughters, Princess Leonor, 20, and Infanta Sofia, 18, to the 29th Princess of Asturias Awards Concert at the Prince Felipe Auditorium in Oviedo, Spain. The Princess of Asturias Awards, of which Princess Leonor is the patron and honorary president, are presented on behalf of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, to recognise individuals and organisations for their outstanding achievements in the Arts, Social Sciences, International Cooperation, and Sport.

© Casa Real Queen Letizia wore a feathered khaki dress

On this occasion, and during the meeting with the Chinese president on Tuesday, Letizia teamed the feathered dress with gold kitten heels. It's a look that I can see the royal re-wearing during party season, and a look that gets a fashion stylist's seal of approval. "Queen Letizia's look in Beijing was a masterclass in refined glamour," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years, tells us.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia wore the feathered look in 2021

"Rewearing her feather-trimmed cut-out dress, she balanced elegance with a touch of drama. The soft colour kept it understated, while the feather detailing added movement and flair. Styled with gold Magrit slingbacks and a matching clutch, the look felt polished, modern, and perfectly composed for a diplomatic evening."

Queen Letizia's China state visit wardrobe

Having kept up with all of Queen Letizia's outings during her state visit to China on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that she has worn several stylish outfits. Keep scrolling for every look so far…

A stylish departure © Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia during the farewell ceremony at the State Pavilion of Terminal T-4 The style moves started before landing in China as she joined King Felipe during the farewell ceremony at the State Pavilion of Terminal T-4 at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid. She wore a black longline coat, trousers, and boots.

Radiant in hot pink © Getty Queen Letizia looked lovely in a hot pink dress On 11 November, Letizia was spotted at the Wangjianglou Park in Chengdu after an event held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Spanish poet Antonio Machado at the memorial to Chinese poet Xue Tao. She looked radiant in a hot pink tweed midi dress with Magrit kitten heels and a Carolina Herrera bag.

Pop of pink View post on Instagram On 12 November, King Felipe held a meeting with President Xi Jinping and subsequently proceeded to sign several commitments between Spain and China to strengthen their bilateral relations. Letizia featured in a photo with the president and his wife, wearing a candy pink mini dress and matching pointed-toe heels.