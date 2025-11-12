Queen Letizia is our autumn 2025 style inspo in the coolest Mango jacket and flares

Queen Letizia of Spain's style is one of the most iconic and distinctive among the European royal women: she always steps out in innovative silhouettes, champions local brands, and she is a figurehead of sustainable fashion, always rewearing pieces but styling them in fresh and exciting ways each time. Yet, above all, she still manages to embody classical royal elegance with every look. As someone who writes about royal style every day, I'm a fan of how the 53-year-old blends high and low through wearing designer and high-street in a single outfit, and with this recent look, she's done it in a way that looks delightfully luxe, relaxed and chic.
On Thursday, 6 November, the Spanish royal paid a visit to the BioCultura fair held at Ifema, the largest fair for organic produce and responsible consumption in Spain, which features more than 500 exhibitors and receives 50,000 visitors. For such an occasion, it's important not only to champion a sustainable brand, but also to look casual and approachable. Scroll down to see the best pictures from the day...
Queen Letizia's style
The 53-year old Spanish royal has become a major source of inspiration for contemporary style, and an influential figure in royal fashion especially, since she rose to the limelight, particularly due to the way she steps out in accessible high-street looks and sustainable fashion, which she heralds both through her choice of brands but also through how she styles old pieces in new ways to make diverse ensembles from the same clothes.
Most notably, she is also a champion for many Spanish brands, such as Massimo Dutti and Mango, which seems fitting as she is one of the country's major public-facing figureheads. However, there is one Spanish designer that she is never seen wearing, and that's Loewe: with the exception of one handbag from the house that she stepped out with in 2016, the Queen of Spain has not been seen wearing clothing from them.