Queen Letizia is our autumn 2025 style inspo in the coolest Mango jacket and flares

Queen Letizia of Spain's style is one of the most iconic and distinctive among the European royal women: she always steps out in innovative silhouettes, champions local brands, and she is a figurehead of sustainable fashion, always rewearing pieces but styling them in fresh and exciting ways each time. Yet, above all, she still manages to embody classical royal elegance with every look. As someone who writes about royal style every day, I'm a fan of how the 53-year-old blends high and low through wearing designer and high-street in a single outfit, and with this recent look, she's done it in a way that looks delightfully luxe, relaxed and chic.

On Thursday, 6 November, the Spanish royal paid a visit to the BioCultura fair held at Ifema, the largest fair for organic produce and responsible consumption in Spain, which features more than 500 exhibitors and receives 50,000 visitors. For such an occasion, it's important not only to champion a sustainable brand, but also to look casual and approachable. Scroll down to see the best pictures from the day...

© Europa Press via Getty Images As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, Queen Letizia opted for a double-breasted cropped trench coat from Mango, a Spanish fast-fashion retailer that has previously come under fire for its sustainability but launched a new initiative with new targets and stricter measuring systems in 2023 to reduce environmental and social impact.





© Europa Press via Getty Images The piece is a chic and modern choice, with a straight cropped silhouette and V-neck collar, which hug the figure beautifully. Best of all, it's only £59.99, making it a truly affordable one too. Though the Queen of Spain wasn't wearing the coat, carrying it slung with an effortless elegance over her handbag.





© Europa Press via Getty Images To round off her look, the 53-year-old opted for a white turtleneck and jeans with a slight flare to the end, for a relaxed look perfect for an occasion such as a fair involving mingling with the people.



© Europa Press via Getty Images The royal style blogger identified her handbag as the Blason S medium handbag from royal favourite designer Carolina Herrera, in the pistachio green colour. Queen Letizia's relaxed styling of the high-street coat hanging off her designer handbag truly epitomised everything about the classy high-low contrast that elevates her style so much.





Queen Letizia's style

The 53-year old Spanish royal has become a major source of inspiration for contemporary style, and an influential figure in royal fashion especially, since she rose to the limelight, particularly due to the way she steps out in accessible high-street looks and sustainable fashion, which she heralds both through her choice of brands but also through how she styles old pieces in new ways to make diverse ensembles from the same clothes.

Most notably, she is also a champion for many Spanish brands, such as Massimo Dutti and Mango, which seems fitting as she is one of the country's major public-facing figureheads. However, there is one Spanish designer that she is never seen wearing, and that's Loewe: with the exception of one handbag from the house that she stepped out with in 2016, the Queen of Spain has not been seen wearing clothing from them.