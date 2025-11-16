Princess Charlene is the ultimate winter style muse in £700 ballet shoes

Princess Charlene of Monaco is the ultimate style muse when it comes to neutral dressing, and she proved why on 14 November when she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert. The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 47, was seen during a charity event to distribute parcels of the Red Cross to people in Monaco. The present distribution is an annual event held at the Red Cross' headquarters in Monte Carlo, which supports the Principality’s most vulnerable residents. Prince Albert is the patron of the Monaco Red Cross, having held the title of president for 40 years.

On this occasion, the princess wore a gorgeous stone-hued wool coat featuring an oversized collar, a double-breasted button fastening, and a hip-skimming hem. She paired it with a fine knit turtleneck sweater in the same refined hue and also slipped on a pair of white straight-cut trousers for a suitable touch of workwear chic.

© Corbis via Getty Images Princess Charlene styled her ballet flats with a neutral outfit

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Red Cross Gifts Distribution The star of the show was her shoes, which, according to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, were Roger Vivier's Gommettine Bicolour Lacquered Buckle Off White Leather Ballerinas'. The flat shoes retail for £645 and feature a pointed toe, a resin buckle adorned with the brand's 'RV' monogram, and a tiny heel. Ballerina pumps have dominated fashion trends all year, and it seems that it has received the royal seal of approval from Charlene.

Ballerina look © Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Her bun sat half way up her head like a ballerina Just days before, Charlene embraced a ballerina look with her hair as she made an appearance at Collège Charles III in Monaco to congratulate students who designed the winning jersey for Monaco's U16 rugby team on 5 November. She sported an epic ballerina bun updo, which Jason Collier, a hairstylist with over 20 years of experience, says was a masterclass in precision and polish. "It's sleek without looking severe, which gives it that timeless, regal quality," he told us at the time. "The key is the smooth silhouette through the crown paired with a softly sculpted twist at the back. It's elegant, feminine, impeccably executed – understated glamour at its finest."

A structured shirt moment © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene visited the Joya International Jewellery Fair The outing comes after the princess, who shares twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 10, with her husband of 14 years, headed for a day out to the Joya International Jewellery Fair in Monaco. Here, she viewed a curated showcase of archaeological, vintage, and contemporary pieces that highlight the artistry that comes with fine jewellery. For this, Charlene rocked an entirely different aesthetic, opting for a black and white shirt with an architectural quality.