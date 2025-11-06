Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene could be a ballerina with hairdo that 'creates a subtle lift'
Prince Albert's wife stepped out to congratulate students who designed the winning jersey for Monaco's team at the upcoming Dubai International Tournament

Princess Charlene smiling in grey check blazer© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene essentially put a pixie cut for a royal lady on the map. But her latest look showed that she is truly waving goodbye to the uber-cropped look with her hair, which she has gradually grown out throughout 2025. On 5 November, Prince Albert's wife, 47, made an appearance at Collège Charles III in Monaco to congratulate students who designed the winning jersey for Monaco's U16 rugby team. The jerseys are to be worn at the Dubai International Tournament from 8 to 18 November. The royal wore her ashy blonde locks in a gorgeous ballet bun.

The front section was teased into a wave which swept from one side to the other and connected with the bun, which was sat at the mid-point of her head. I have followed Charlene's beauty looks for two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, and I think this might be my favourite updo of hers. It's also a hit with Jason Collier, a hairstylist with over 20 years of experience and the founder of Studio23 salon in London.

Princess Charlene in checked blazer in line of people© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace
Princess Charlene is the President of the federation Monegasque Rugby

A hairstylist's verdict

"The ballet-style bun Princess Charlene is seen wearing is a masterclass in precision and polish. It's sleek without looking severe, which gives it that timeless, regal quality," he tells us. "The key is the smooth silhouette through the crown paired with a softly sculpted twist at the back. It's elegant, feminine, impeccably executed – understated glamour at its finest."

princess charlene side on with bun in her hair© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier
Her bun sat half way up her head like a ballerina
Princess Charlene in check blazer holding poster beside children© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier
Princess Charlene's hair featured a sweeping front section

Jason particularly loves how the bun is that which enhances the princess' natural bone structure. "By keeping the hair pulled cleanly away from the face, it opens up the features beautifully and creates this subtle lifting effect," he explains. "It's the kind of updo that works effortlessly for formal engagements, red carpet moments, or anything requiring refined sophistication.

"Achieving this kind of hold without stiffness is all about product layering," he adds. "To recreate this at home, opt for a lightweight smoothing serum, followed by a flexible-hold gel and finishing with a fine mist hairspray to lock everything into place."

Princess Charlene's year in hairstyles

From 2021 to 2024, Charlene rocked a platinum blonde pixie cut, but 2025 has been the year of softer, longer hair for the royal. See her hair evolution of 2025…

14

Subtle beehive

Princess Charlene of Monaco poses during the presentation ot the canine brigade in The Principality of Monaco on October 27, 2025. The princess is the initiator of the creation of the canine brigade and she is president of SPA Monaco (Societe Protectrice des animaux) (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) / / NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT, NO DAILY MAIL, NO DAILY MAIL GROUP, NO VOICI, NO CLOSER (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) © Getty
Princess Charlene opted for an updo with a side part

On 27 October, the mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 10, visited the new canine unit at the Public Security Directorate, Monaco's national police force. She opted for a subtle beehive updo with volume at the root and a side fringe.

24

Soft waves

Princess Charlene up close in white gown© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the 69th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet

On 22 September, Princess Charlene attends the 69th Ballon d'Or, the annual football award presented by France Football magazine, at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. She opted for a sleek Hollywood wave on one side to match the glamour of her glossy pink lip. 

34

Evening glamour

Princess Charlene shoulders up in light blue dress© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked a mock bob

On 29 March, Princess Charlene attended the Closing Ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. She created a mock bob by tucking her curls under and leaving one strand out to frame her face.

44

Focus on face-framing

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2025 © Getty
Princess Charlene embraced her curtain bangs at the Rose Ball

Talking of face-framing, she opted for lightly curled curtain bangs that caressed her chin on 29 March when she attended the 69th Rose Ball, an event which raises money for the Princess Grace Foundation, the humanitarian charity launched in 1964 by Charlene's late mother-in-law, Grace Kelly.

