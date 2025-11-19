Princess Kate's 'luxurious' £3,750 tribute to Princess Charlotte we nearly missed

The Princess of Wales looked the consummate professional as she stepped out on 18 November for The Future Workforce Summit. But a certain element of her look broke through the structured effect of her tailored workwear and offered something softer as she made a subtle tribute to her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The wife of Prince William, 43, was seen wearing the 'Empress' earrings by luxury jeweller Mappin & Webb, which retail for £3,750 and feature 18-carat white gold and round brilliant cut diamonds. They were the earrings that Kate wore in 2015 to Charlotte's christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

© Getty Kate wore the 'Empress' earrings to the Future Workforce Summit on Tuesday "These classic Mappin & Webb earrings are a beautifully refined choice, known for their delicate openwork design and quietly luxurious sparkle," jewellery designer of eight years, Trang Do, tells us. "The circular silhouette feels timeless and versatile. They're light, intricate, and super elegant without ever competing with the rest of the look. "What makes their appearance especially meaningful here is the history they carry: she first wore them to her daughter's christening in 2015. Bringing them out again for an engagement tied to her early years work adds a subtle, deeply personal tribute, linking her professional advocacy to her role as a mother. It's a thoughtful, symbolic gesture expressed through jewellery that's both timeless and full of sentiment."

Kate's christening look © Getty Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress with the earrings Kate's earrings were put on full display as she wore her glossy brunette locks in an updo at the nape of her neck. For her outfit, the royal donned a white Alexander McQueen coatdress featuring a knee-skimming skirt and a flat, collared neckline.

© Getty Her updo showcased the expensive earrings Having reported on Kate's fashion for over two years at HELLO!, I know that she has since worn the coatdress in pale yellow to the 2018 wedding of her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle, and on Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, in 2022. On Charlotte's special day, Kate also wore a Jane Taylor flower-adorned hat and patent stilettos.

A favourite in Kate's jewellery collection © Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Kate wore the earrings in 2020 to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, Stanford Hall, in Loughborough The Mappin & Webb earrings are clearly special to Kate, as I know from having delved into her fashion archives that she has worn them on numerous occasions aside from Charlotte's christening. You can see them in photos from her appearance at the official opening of the Young V&A museum in 2023, on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, and in 2020 to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough, to name a few.

Kate's effortless workwear © PA Images via Getty Images The Princess of Wales rocked a Roland Mouret suit Meanwhile, for her attendance at The Future Workforce Summit, which saw over 80 business leaders, convened by the princess to form the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce, gather to hear from experts in leadership, human development, and early childhood, as part of Kate's work to inspire a healthier, happier approach to early childhood, the royal wore a suit.