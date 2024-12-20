Princess Kate and Charlotte's matching Christmas dress moment we all forgot

The Princess of Wales always pulls out all the stops with her Christmas Day outfits.

She opted for a special twinning moment with her daughter Princess Charlotte in 2016 when the Waleses broke royal tradition by spending the day in Bucklebury, Berkshire with the Middletons.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The little ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her mum

© Getty Kate, now 42, was seen arriving at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, where her sister Pippa got married a year later, wearing a chestnut brown coat dress from Hobbs. The red-toned brown coat featured a skinny belt matching the leather straps on the arms and fur around the collar.



© Getty Prince William's wife teamed her knee-length coat with a black roll-neck and a pair of chocolate brown leather heels with a block heel and fringed detailing across the toe.

© Getty For the finishing touches, the mother of three carried a merlot-hued clutch bag and styled her luscious brunette locks in a straight blowdry.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, now nine, was just 19 months old when she made an appearance with her mother in a matching look. The tot wore the sweetest navy coat over a knitted burgundy dress to match her woollen tights that coordinated with Kate's look.



© Getty The young princess also had a sweet berry-hued bow in her hair. Meanwhile, her brother Prince George, now 11, looked adorable alongside his father in a grey coat and knee-high socks, as per royal tradition.



© Getty Princess Charlotte's Christmas Day looks The young royal is rarely seen on Christmas Day. She didn't attend a Christmas Day church service with her parents again until 2019. A four-year-old Charlotte wore a forest green coat dress by Amaia Kids over the blue checked dress by the same brand. She also wore the sweetest blue hair in her braided hairdo.

© Getty Meanwhile, her mother was elegant in a Catherine Walker grey coat with fur around the collar and cuffs once again. Her bottle-green hat and pumps subtly coordinated with Charlotte's look.



© Getty Though Kate and Charlotte didn't match on Christmas Day in 2022, they did twin in burgundy for the princess' 'Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey earlier in the month. DISCOVER: Princess Kate, 23, rocked low-slung belted jeans for Christmas shopping with Carole Middleton The matriarch rocked a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat dress while Charlotte wore a little girl's version from Trotters.