Mystery behind Princess Kate's rarely-seen ruby earrings revealed

The Princess of Wales looked incredibly elegant earlier this week, on Tuesday, when she made a sombre outing in Staffordshire to visit the National Memorial Arboretum to commemorate Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial. The Princess of Wales frequently uses her accessories to pay symbolic tributes to various family members, and she has been doing so again in a subtle move that's flown under the radar. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I have been keeping a close eye on royal jewellery consistently throughout the year, and I'm certain that her rarely-seen ruby earrings make for one of the 43-year-old's most touching family tributes through jewellery all year.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales at the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum

Opting for the Catherine Walker dress she wore for Remembrance Sunday both in 2019 and 2023, the Princess of Wales accessorised with a beautiful pair of ruby drop earrings, surrounded by diamonds. She previously wore the same earrings, from G Collins & Sons, on VE Day this year and during the Trump state visit, making them a relatively new addition to her expansive jewellery collection, but the choice to wear them now feels particularly symbolic.

© Alamy Live News. Prince George made his debut at the Festival of Remembrance with his mother Princess Kate

Rubies are known as the birthstone of July, likely making the gems a quiet nod to her eldest son, Prince George, whose birthday is on the 22nd of the month. The 12-year-old has been stepping up to his royal responsibilities, having made his debut at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance this year on Saturday, 8 November. It's also worth noting that he is the same age now that his father was when he began to attend events such as this.

In many ways, Princess Kate's nod to her son through jewellery is a heartwarming way to signal that he is increasingly stepping into the spotlight, especially as he starts to follow in his father's footsteps, growing into his role as heir to the throne – he is the future King, after all.

Princess Kate's sentimental Remembrance jewellery

On Saturday, when she appeared at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince George for the Festival of Remembrance, the Princess of Wales used her jewellery to pay tribute to a different member of her family, the late Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing a pair of earrings that had once belonged to her.

© Getty Princess Kate attends the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 09, 2025

The very next day, she appeared at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday, switching up her typical choice of poppy for one from Lock & Co, the world's oldest hat shop from whom she frequently wears gorgeous pieces. Princess Kate's poppy was made by a milliner called Isabel on the team; the style is a limited-edition piece that costs £500, with all profits going to the Royal British Legion.