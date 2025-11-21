Princess Kate carries rarely-seen commuter bag - watch

The Princess of Wales loves an accessory, but on 18 November, she surprised onlookers as she channelled her inner commuter as she stepped out carrying one of the largest bags in her collection. The wife of Prince William, 43, was seen arriving at The Future Workforce Summit at the Salesforce Tower, carrying the 'Black Panama East West Zip Tote' from Smythson, which retails for £650.

The bag featured a large pocket and long straps and was carried by the princess as she arrived at the event hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, as part of Kate's work to "inspire societal-wide action to create a healthier, happier society transformed by our approach to early childhood". It was a more practical choice than a clutch bag, perfect for holding her documents for a summit. Watch the video to see Kate and her bag in action.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess of Wales attended The Future Workforce Summit at Salesforce Tower in London

A royal re-wear

© Getty Kate also took the bag to Pakistan

It's not the first time Kate has taken the Smythson bag on a public outing, even if it is one we rarely see. She also took it for a spin on 18 October 2019 as she was seen departing Lahore during her and William's royal tour of Pakistan, which was organised by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Pakistan.

Her outfit

As far as Kate's accompanying outfit for The Future Workforce Summit, the royal opted for classic workwear chic in the form of a grey Roland Mouret suit, Russell and Bromley block heels, and a ruffled blouse by Knatchbull, the first all-female tailor on Savile Row.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Kate's look featured a ruffle blouse

The most sentimental element of her look was her earrings. She sported the 'Empress' style from Mappin and Webb, which she wore in 2015 to her daughter, Princess Charlotte's christening at Sandringham.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales wore the same earrings from Charlotte's christening

"Bringing them out again for an engagement tied to her early years work adds a subtle, deeply personal tribute, linking her professional advocacy to her role as a mother. It's a thoughtful, symbolic gesture expressed through jewellery that's both timeless and full of sentiment," jewellery designer of eight years, Trang Do, told us.