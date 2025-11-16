Princess Kate embraces 'season of reflection' – in chocolate brown skinny jeans

The Princess of Wales released a new video on 15 November where she commented on the meaning of autumn. "Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter's rest. C," the social media post was captioned, which saw Kate, 43, walking through the woods on the Windsor Home Park estate (where Kate, William, and their children live at Forest Lodge) and showcased children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton.

Despite leaving her timeless dresses and high heels at home, Prince William's wife looked endlessly elegant in her woodland chic ensemble. The princess donned a waxed jacket with a corduroy collar (likely the Barbour number she wore on a visit to Mallon Farm in Northern Ireland in October 2025) over a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled to the wrist.

© Kensington Palace/Will Warr Kate met children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton

She also wore a pair of skinny jeans in this season's trendiest hue – chocolate brown. The figure-skimming bottoms paired perfectly with her 'See by Chloe' walking boots in the same rich shade. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her arms, and her makeup look featured a subtle wash of warm brown eyeshadow to tie the look together.

Kate's special video

The school, whose children featured in Kate's video, offers access to nature and residential trips for young people across the UK living in difficult circumstances with support from the children's charity Go Beyond. Alongside chef Gill Mellor, the children and the royal enjoyed a spot of outdoor cooking and came together to share food and stories around a bonfire.

Filmed by Will Warr, the video is part of a series, titled 'Mother Nature', which allows the royal to celebrate the wonders of the natural world and the new energy each season brings. The series has already included videos for spring and summer.

Kate's skinny jeans collection

Having reported on Kate's fashion for over two years at HELLO!, I know that she is a master at styling skinny jeans. Keep scrolling for proof…

With a blazer © Getty Kate wore jeans on World Mental Health Day in 2023 On 12 October 2023, the princess visited the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day, where she donned a pair of straight-leg jeans by the brand Mother. "Kate's choice of skinny jeans here perfectly encapsulates her refined yet relatable style. The slim, ankle-grazing cut flatters her silhouette and balances beautifully with the bold, structured cobalt blazer, a masterclass in proportion," fashion stylist Angela Kyte told us last month.

With a gilet © Getty Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub on day two of COP26 Kate has pushed black jeans to the back of her wardrobe of late, but in 2021, she rocked them elegantly during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Glasgow. Dressed for the outdoorsy engagement, she paired her denim with the same Chloe boots and a quilted Ganni gilet in khaki.

With wedges © Getty Kate wore jeans to a London 2012 competition On 31 July 2012, Kate attended the show jumping equestrian event on day four of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park. She opted for dark-wash skinny jeans and elevated her look (and her height) with Stuart Weitzman 4.5-inch cork wedges and a striped knit top.