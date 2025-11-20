Duchess Sophie stuns in 'breezy' waist-cinching dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh has finished her nearly two-week visit to Central and South America, having spent the last day of her trip at the Price Barracks Military Base in Belize.

For the trip, Duchess Sophie has been bringing out some incredibly elegant outfits, and as a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on contemporary royal style, so I've been watching her outfits closely throughout her tour – and this is one of my favourites.

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, she opted for the 'Priscilla 25' striped shirt dress from one of her go-to brands, Suzannah London, which has become famous over the years for its flattering silhouettes and timeless designs, as well as its sustainable approach to luxury fashion.

The gorgeous dress cinched at the waist and featured a belted front, which hugged her figure and accentuated her physique. She accessorised with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, which have become one of her signature summer pieces.

HELLO! spoke to luxury stylist Angela Kyte, who has more than a decade of experience in the fashion industry, about the Duchess of Edinburgh's look.

"This is a perfect example of how Duchess Sophie excels at relaxed, polished daytime dressing," she said. "The striped shirt dress is clever in its construction, the front tie detail pulls the waist in subtly, adding shape without sacrificing the breezy ease of the silhouette."

The luxury fashion expert continued: "The crisp collar and cuffed sleeves keep the look sharp, while the soft blue and white palette feels fresh and effortless. It’s an understated piece that does the work for her: clean, comfortable, and quietly refined."

Duchess Sophie's style

As she jets back to the United Kingdom, the Duchess of Edinburgh will have to leave behind the remnants of her summer wardrobe, which she brought out for one last time this year in the South American heat. However, her autumn wardrobe is just as impressive.

From her fabulous coats and scarves to her beautiful tweed pieces, the quiet fashionista of the British royal family truly has it all in her wardrobe, which is brimming with pieces that make for the greatest capsule wardrobe fodder.At an event in 2018, she made a rare remark on her fashion, saying: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but, you know, we learn in time."