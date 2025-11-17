Duchess Sophie lights up the room in vibrant frill-sleeve dress – and Barbie pink lip

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh has embarked upon the next leg of her visit to South and Central America from 10 to 19 November, as she touched down in Belize on 16 November. Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh's wife, 60, was met by the Governor-General of Belize, Dame Froyla Tzalam, and Amalia Mai, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, as she showcased a vibrant new look as she walked down the runway. The royal was seen wearing a gorgeous floral dress featuring a V-shaped neckline with bobble detailing – the 'Eliza' style by Lexy London.

The white, blue, and pink number also featured frilled sleeves, a cinched waistline, and a floaty ankle-length skirt. The colourful dress was paired with her white Penelope Chilvers heeled espadrilles and a raffia bag, the 'Capri' style by Sophie Habsburg. Her sandy blonde hair was swept back into a casual ponytail, and the finishing touch was a pop of bright pink lipstick to tie into the vivid shades in her £275 dress.

"Duchess Sophie's look is a fresh and feminine take on classic daywear. The vibrant floral dress stands out with its wrap-style silhouette, softly ruffled sleeves, and flattering V-neckline," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience, tells us. "It creates a shape that feels effortless yet polished. The structured waist adds definition, while the lively print brings a sense of brightness and charm. The overall effect is clean and refined; it's an elegant look that requires very little to make an impact."

Duchess Sophie tours Peru

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh with Matut Micaela Impi Ismino, Emilsen Flores Simon, and Susy Gaby Diaz Gonzales at an event for Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders and women leaders of the Awajun, Shipibo-Konibo people, and Kukama Kukamiria people

It comes after Sophie spent five days in Peru where she met with Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders on 11 November, visited the Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre on 12 November, attended the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition and UK-Peru Reception at Britanico, the British-Peruvian Cultural Association, on 13 November and met with the President of Peru, Jose Jeri, at the Government Palace on 14 November.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh met with the president of Peru, Jose Jeri

On 15 November, she arrived in Guatemala for her first official visit, where she met local leaders and took part in programmes focused on gender equality, child support and sustainable development in the Selva Maya.

Sophie's best frill looks

Having reported on Sophie's every fashion moment over the last two years as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know this isn't the first time she has donned a look featuring beautiful frills. Keep scrolling for my top picks…

In Nepal - twice © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives at Dwarikaâ's Hotel for a meeting In February 2025, Sophie stepped out on the first day of her six-day trip to Nepal for a meeting with prominent Nepali women's rights activists. She wore a floral midi dress from Etro featuring a frill-hem tiered skirt.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, reviews the annual attestation parade at the British Gurkha Camp A ruffled skirt was also the order of the day in Nepal when she attended the Attestation Parade, a ceremony where new recruits swear allegiance to the British Army's Brigade of Gurkhas, marking the completion of their training. She wore Zimmerman's 'Halliday' dress and elegantly hung a blazer over her shoulders.

At Buckingham Palace © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Sophie attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace as King Charles thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" In May 2023, Sophie attended a tea party at Buckingham Palace as part of King Charles' coronation celebrations. She wore a blue lace Suzannah London dress featuring a ruffled V-shaped detailing on the bodice to match the sleeves.