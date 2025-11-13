Duchess Sophie battles soaring jungle temperatures in slim-fit cargo trousers - and wellies

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh usually dons an A-line dress and kitten heels for a daytime royal engagement, but on 12 November, she opted for style and practically as she stepped out in the Amazon rainforest during her trip to Peru. The wife of Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, 60, was photographed on day three of her visit to South and Central America from 10 to 19 November, where she will visit Peru, Panama, and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, before heading to Belize, as part of the royal family's engagement with the Realms.

Sophie was seen walking through the rainforest on a biodiversity nature walk, led by professional Amazon guide, Rey Mozombite, which allowed the royal to explore the incredible plant species and wildlife living there, from ground level to canopy. Blending climate-appropriate attire with her sense of personal style, Sophie donned slim-fit khaki cargo trousers tucked into a pair of Wellington boots, battling average temperatures of between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.

© PA Images via Getty Images Rey Mozombite, a professional Amazon guide, took Sophie through the Amazon

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted during a biodiversity nature walk According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, the blouse that the royal wore was the 'Monday' style by Penelope Chilvers, which featured a soft floral print, vintage-inspired clinched sleeves, and a ruffled neckline. She also wore gold jewellery – the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' by Asprey London, Giulia Barela's 'Africa' ring, and the same designer's 'Poetica' earrings.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh was shown a Goliath birdeating spider during a biodiversity nature walk "This look from the duchess is a great example of how practical outdoor dressing can still feel considered and quietly elegant," Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience, tells us. "The lightweight floral blouse brings softness without fuss, perfectly suited to a humid, forested setting, while slim neutral trousers keep the silhouette clean and functional. Rubber boots ground the ensemble in purpose, and minimal jewellery paired with a relaxed hairstyle keeps everything natural and unfussy. It's a well-judged outfit that balances comfort, ease, and understated charm."

A style switch-up © PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh watched local children dance during a visit to 20 de Enero Community Earlier in the day, the mother of Lady Louise Windsor, 22, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, stepped out in Peru for a different set of engagements and wore a different pair of shoes. It was a jam-packed day as she toured BAP America (the oldest river gunboat in the world which was built in Liverpool in 1904) during a visit to Iquitos Naval Base, before heading to meet local children and watch Lisbeth Zamora Pizango, a female champion aguaje tree climber, give a climbing demonstration and discuss her work around sustainable aguaje harvesting during a visit to 20 de Enero Community.

© Getty Sophie used a blazer to dress up her farmgirl chic For this, the royal swapped her wellies for flat platformed espadrilles from Toms. Though her Toms espadrilles are a staple of her summer wardrobe, the wellies were a rare sight. She last wore the rubber rain boots in 2022 when he visited Shallowford Farm, a farm school that works with young people living in challenging circumstances to teach them practical farming skills, in Newton Abbot. She paired the Ariat 'Burford' boots with cream slim-fit trousers, an ochre-hued blouse, and a single-breasted khaki blazer.

Sophie's Peruvian wardrobe highlight © Getty Sophie met Gavin Cook, the British Ambassador to Peru, and members of a BLF programme Having kept up with Sophie's every outfit so far on her South America trip as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, there is one that carries the most sentimental value. On 11 November, the duchess attended a dinner to celebrate the UK's first year of implementing the Biodiverse Landscape Fund programme, which financially supports biodiverse landscapes around the world, at Casa de Fierro restaurant in Iquitos. The fund has seen £100 million of UK government money go towards projects in six of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots to help reduce poverty, protect nature, and address climate change.