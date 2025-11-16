Duchess Sophie makes statement in 'draped' cocktail dress - with mint accents

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved she is ever the style chameleon on 14 November when she stepped out amid her visit to South and Central America lasting from 10 to 19 November. Duchess Sophie, 60, was photographed ahead of a meeting with the president of Peru, José Jeri, at the Government Palace. Having already spent four days in Peru, the royal will also visit Panama and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, before heading to Belize, as part of the royal family's engagement with the Realms.

On Friday, she was seen making a statement in a gorgeous printed dress. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh's wife wore the 'Violetta Draped Gathered Crepe Midi Dress' by Erdem, which retails for £1,595 and features a black and white floral design, a boat neckline, and long sleeves.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh met with the president of Peru, Jose Jeri

Sophie's printed look

© Getty On the same day, the Duchess of Edinburgh headed to at the British Embassy in Lima

The chic dress, which also featured accents of mint green in the print, was paired with the 'Moneypenny' clutch by Sophie Habsburg, one of her signature accessories, in a deep petrol blue hue, as well as Jimmy Choo's 'Rosalia 65' pumps in black and white. For her jewellery, she wore pieces that have become staples of her trip thus far – the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' by Asprey London, Giulia Barela's 'Africa' ring, and a new addition, a pair of drop earrings by Adore Jewels.

Sophie's style switch-up

The look was a far cry from the cargo trousers and Wellington boots she donned on 12 November as she was seen walking through the rainforest on a biodiversity nature walk, led by professional Amazon guide, Rey Mozombite, to explore the plant species and wildlife living there, from ground level to canopy. Her ensemble was made complete by the 'Monday' style floral blouse by Penelope Chilvers.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted during a biodiversity nature walk

"This look from the duchess is a great example of how practical outdoor dressing can still feel considered and quietly elegant," Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience, told us. "The lightweight floral blouse brings softness without fuss, perfectly suited to a humid, forested setting, while slim neutral trousers keep the silhouette clean and functional."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

Sophie's Peruvian wardrobe

Having kept up with Sophie's every look on her South and Central America tour as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know that she has worn more than just these two outfits. Keep scrolling to see more…

1 4 Shoe change © PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh watched local children dance during a visit to 20 de Enero Community Prior to her Amazon rainforest trek, Sophie received a tour of BAP America (the oldest river gunboat in the world, which was built in Liverpool in 1904). She wore the same look but swapped her wellies for Toms espadrilles.

2 4 Green florals © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a UK-Peru reception during her visit to South and Central America On 13 November, Sophie visited Britanico, the British-Peruvian Cultural Association, for a UK-Peru Reception. She wore Max Mara's 'Wales' dress with an ivory blazer by Eleventy Milano and heeled espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers.

3 4 Pretty pink © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh paid the Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre a visit On 12 November, the royal was greeted upon her arrival at Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre in the Amazonian city of Iquitos. Sophie is an advocate for those with visual impairments and serves as a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. She wore the same Toms shoes with Lexy London's 'Deborah' floaty dress.