Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie makes statement in 'draped' cocktail dress - with mint accents
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie makes statement in 'draped' cocktail dress - with mint accents

Duchess Sophie makes statement in 'draped' cocktail dress - with mint accents

The Duchess of Edinburgh was photographed during a meeting with the president of Peru, Jose Jeri, at the Government Palace

The Duchess of Edinburgh smiling in black and white floral dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved she is ever the style chameleon on 14 November when she stepped out amid her visit to South and Central America lasting from 10 to 19 November. Duchess Sophie, 60, was photographed ahead of a meeting with the president of Peru, José Jeri, at the Government Palace. Having already spent four days in Peru, the royal will also visit Panama and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, before heading to Belize, as part of the royal family's engagement with the Realms. 

On Friday, she was seen making a statement in a gorgeous printed dress. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh's wife wore the 'Violetta Draped Gathered Crepe Midi Dress' by Erdem, which retails for £1,595 and features a black and white floral design, a boat neckline, and long sleeves.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in black and white floral dress beside the president of Peru, Jose Jeri at his residence© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh met with the president of Peru, Jose Jeri

Sophie's printed look

Duchess of Edinburgh at drinks reception in black and white floral dress© Getty
On the same day, the Duchess of Edinburgh headed to at the British Embassy in Lima

The chic dress, which also featured accents of mint green in the print, was paired with the 'Moneypenny' clutch by Sophie Habsburg, one of her signature accessories, in a deep petrol blue hue, as well as Jimmy Choo's 'Rosalia 65' pumps in black and white. For her jewellery, she wore pieces that have become staples of her trip thus far – the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' by Asprey London, Giulia Barela's 'Africa' ring, and a new addition, a pair of drop earrings by Adore Jewels.

Sophie's style switch-up

The look was a far cry from the cargo trousers and Wellington boots she donned on 12 November as she was seen walking through the rainforest on a biodiversity nature walk, led by professional Amazon guide, Rey Mozombite, to explore the plant species and wildlife living there, from ground level to canopy. Her ensemble was made complete by the 'Monday' style floral blouse by Penelope Chilvers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in rainforest in welly boots and floral blouse© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted during a biodiversity nature walk

"This look from the duchess is a great example of how practical outdoor dressing can still feel considered and quietly elegant," Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience, told us. "The lightweight floral blouse brings softness without fuss, perfectly suited to a humid, forested setting, while slim neutral trousers keep the silhouette clean and functional."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments

Sophie's Peruvian wardrobe

Having kept up with Sophie's every look on her South and Central America tour as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know that she has worn more than just these two outfits. Keep scrolling to see more…

14

Shoe change

The Duchess of Edinburgh sat outside on bench wearing cargo pants and floral blouse© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh watched local children dance during a visit to 20 de Enero Community

Prior to her Amazon rainforest trek, Sophie received a tour of BAP America (the oldest river gunboat in the world, which was built in Liverpool in 1904). She wore the same look but swapped her wellies for Toms espadrilles.

24

Green florals

The Duchess of Edinburgh posed in green floral dress© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a UK-Peru reception during her visit to South and Central America

On 13 November, Sophie visited Britanico, the British-Peruvian Cultural Association, for a UK-Peru Reception. She wore Max Mara's 'Wales' dress with an ivory blazer by Eleventy Milano and heeled espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers.

34

Pretty pink

The Duchess of Edinburgh greeting people outside© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh paid the Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre a visit

On 12 November, the royal was greeted upon her arrival at Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre in the Amazonian city of Iquitos. Sophie is an advocate for those with visual impairments and serves as a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. She wore the same Toms shoes with Lexy London's 'Deborah' floaty dress.

44

Family tribute

Gavin Cook, the British Ambassador to Peru (first left), the Duchess of Edinburgh (third right) and members of a BLF programme stand in line on terrace of restaurant© Getty
Gavin Cook, the British Ambassador to Peru, joined Sophie at the dinner

On 11 November, Sophie seemingly paid tribute to a member of the royal family as she attended a dinner to celebrate the UK's first year of implementing the Biodiverse Landscape Fund programme, at Casa de Fierro restaurant in Iquitos. She chose the 'Sienna Floral Bouquet' dress by Beulah London, a nod to her niece Princess Beatrice's four-year-old daughter, Sienna. The Biodiverse Landscape Fund (BLF) has seen the UK government plow £100 million into projects in six of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots to help reduce poverty, protect nature, and address climate change. 

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More