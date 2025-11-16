Duchess Sophie makes statement in 'draped' cocktail dress - with mint accents

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved she is ever the style chameleon on 14 November when she stepped out amid her visit to South and Central America lasting from 10 to 19 November. Duchess Sophie, 60, was photographed ahead of a meeting with the president of Peru, José Jeri, at the Government Palace. Having already spent four days in Peru, the royal will also visit Panama and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, before heading to Belize, as part of the royal family's engagement with the Realms.
On Friday, she was seen making a statement in a gorgeous printed dress. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh's wife wore the 'Violetta Draped Gathered Crepe Midi Dress' by Erdem, which retails for £1,595 and features a black and white floral design, a boat neckline, and long sleeves.
Sophie's printed look
The chic dress, which also featured accents of mint green in the print, was paired with the 'Moneypenny' clutch by Sophie Habsburg, one of her signature accessories, in a deep petrol blue hue, as well as Jimmy Choo's 'Rosalia 65' pumps in black and white. For her jewellery, she wore pieces that have become staples of her trip thus far – the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' by Asprey London, Giulia Barela's 'Africa' ring, and a new addition, a pair of drop earrings by Adore Jewels.
Sophie's style switch-up
The look was a far cry from the cargo trousers and Wellington boots she donned on 12 November as she was seen walking through the rainforest on a biodiversity nature walk, led by professional Amazon guide, Rey Mozombite, to explore the plant species and wildlife living there, from ground level to canopy. Her ensemble was made complete by the 'Monday' style floral blouse by Penelope Chilvers.
"This look from the duchess is a great example of how practical outdoor dressing can still feel considered and quietly elegant," Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience, told us. "The lightweight floral blouse brings softness without fuss, perfectly suited to a humid, forested setting, while slim neutral trousers keep the silhouette clean and functional."
Sophie's Peruvian wardrobe
Having kept up with Sophie's every look on her South and Central America tour as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I know that she has worn more than just these two outfits. Keep scrolling to see more…