Duchess Sophie pays secret tribute to tiny family member in 'bouquet' dress
Prince Edward's wife put on a stylish sartorial display while at a Biodiverse Landscape Fund dinner during her trip to Peru

Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out on day one of her solo visit to Peru on 11 November, but it seems she's taken reminders of home on her trip. Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen on the second day of her visit to South and Central America from 10 to 19 November, where she will visit Peru, Panama, and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, before travelling to Belize, as part of the royal family's engagement with the Realms. 

On Tuesday night, she headed to a dinner to celebrate the UK's first year of implementing the Biodiverse Landscape Fund programme, which financially supports biodiverse landscapes around the world, at Casa de Fierro restaurant in Iquitos. Prince Edward's wife wore the 'Sienna Floral Bouquet' dress by Beulah London, seemingly a subtle nod to her niece Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, four. The daughter of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson welcomed little Sienna with her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2021, and they are also parents to Athena, who was born in January 2025

Sophie met with Gavin Cook, the British Ambassador to Peru and members of a BLF programme at a dinner to celebrate the UK's first year of implementing the Biodiverse Landscape Fund (BLF) programme

According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, Sophie accessorised her 'Sienna' dress with the 'Rosalia 45' pumps by Jimmy Choo, which feature a 2.8-inch kick heel, pearl detailing on the toe, and a high shine finish. The royal went for a Bond girl moment with her choice of Sophie Habsburg's 'Moneypenny' clutch and rounded off the outfit with Asprey's 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet', which retails for £3,500. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh being handed gift by woman© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh was given gifts containing chocolate and coffee during a dinner to celebrate the UK's first year of implementing the Biodiverse Landscape Fund (BLF) programme

Her silky blonde locks were styled in a pared-back half-updo, and the finishing touch came in the form of a milky pink manicure. It was a special evening as the Biodiverse Landscape Fund has put £100 million of UK government funds into projects in six of the world's most important biodiversity hotspots to help reduce poverty, protect nature, and address climate change. It began in 2022 and will conclude in 2029.

Duchess Sophie's first outing in Peru

The Duchess of Edinburgh arriving in geometric dress© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh arrives at at La Mona Cafe in Iquitos, Peru, to meet with Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders

Having kept up with the latest on Sophie's trip here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that she stepped out earlier in the day and wore another vibrant dress. She headed to La Mona Cafe in Iquitos to meet with Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders and women leaders of the Awajun, Shipibo-Konibo people, and Kukama Kukamiria people, to raise awareness about the role that they play in territorial governance.

Great granddaughter Ellie Dables, great granddaughter Freya Dables, granddaughter Kirsty Dables, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, patron of the Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran James 'Jim' Wren, son-in-law Andy Dables and daughter Denise Dables sit together© Getty
Sophie wore the same dress to meet 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran James 'Jim' Wren in August

The duchess, who shares children Lady Louise Windsor, 22, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, with Prince Edward, re-wore the 'Nancy' dress by Lexy London, which features a lovely geometric print. She last wore it in August 2025 when she stepped out to meet a WW2 veteran ahead of VJ Day, which marks the surrender of Japan in 1945 and the end of the war.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stands with three women in geometric dress© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh with Matut Micaela Impi Ismino, Emilsen Flores Simon, and Susy Gaby Diaz Gonzales at an event for Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders and women leaders of the Awajun, Shipibo-Konibo people, and Kukama Kukamiria people

Here, she styled the dress with her Penelope Chilvers heeled wedges and reused her 'Moneypenny' clutch. She also wore the same Asprey bracelet as earlier in the day, but switched it up with her Giulia Barela drop earrings and propped her hair out of her face with a pair of Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses.

