Princess Anne is the latest royal to channel the tweed trend like Princess Kate

The Princess Royal is the latest member of the royal family to channel the autumnal tweed trend, just like the Princess of Wales. Anne, 75, sported a grey checked blazer with yellow accents, teaming it with a black A-line skirt and boots as she visited the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre in Wales on Thursday. She has previously worn the ensemble for a visit to Jaguar in Halewood in 2023.

Photos shared by local media show the Princess as she was given a tour of the Centre to mark the return of the historic RAF Pembroke Dock Memorial Window. The window commemorates those who lost their lives during the Second World War. For the past three decades, it has been on display at the RAF Museum in London.

During a day of engagements in Wales, Princess Anne also visited the Edge O'Beyond factory in New Tredegar and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Maternity Services at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran.

© Getty Images Kate in a tweed Bella Freud suit at Sudbury Silk Mills

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate in a tweed Alessandra Rich dress for her visit to the WI

On the same day, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a Prince of Wales checked trouser suit by British label, Bella Freud, for visits to textile mills in Suffolk and Kent. It was a new pantsuit for Kate, who also debuted a tweed dress from Alessandra Rich for her visit to the WI branch in Sunningdale, Ascot last Monday. She also donned a brown-green tweed blazer from Ralph Lauren for her trip to the National History Museum in her first engagement since her summer break.

WATCH: Princess Kate wows in tweed suit and high heels

Tweed has long been a staple print for the royal family, owing to their love of countryside pursuits and championing heritage labels. Princess Anne inspired Fendi's menswear autumn/winter 24/25 collection, while Queen Elizabeth II was a muse for Miu Miu's Balmoral collection from their autumn/winter 24 runway show.

Royal mourning

Another reason for the royals' subdued clothing choices of late could be as a mark of respect for the late Duchess of Kent, who died aged 92 on 4 September. The King has approved that royal mourning should take place until the day of the funeral inclusive, which will be held at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The King wore black at the Braemar Gathering

Members of the royal family and staff will wear clothing which pays appropriate tribute during this period. Those in Livery, the Royal Mews and Troops on Public Duties will wear black armbands. At the Braemar Gathering in Scotland earlier this month, Charles wore a black tie, waistcoat and jacket in tribute to the late Duchess.

LISTEN: Valentine Low talks about his big Camilla exclusive - and what the Palace thought of it