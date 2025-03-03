Zara Tindall shares which royal family member is her style inspiration in new fashion photoshoot - first look

With Cheltenham Festival under starter’s orders next week, the safe bet will be on Zara Tindall to scoop the best-dressed rosette once again.

Although the Olympic equestrienne is happier in the saddle than in the spotlight, she has galloped ahead in the style stakes in recent years.

Her sartorial style, which combines elegant tailoring with practicality, is, she says, influenced by her mother the Princess Royal and stylist Annie Miall, who worked with her for this photoshoot.

It’s a first look at a campaign to announce Zara’s new role as official ambassador for luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor.

Having been an avid racegoer since she was a child and now a Cheltenham Racecourse committee member, Zara has become something of an inspiration when it comes to selecting what to wear for the occasion.

"My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality," she says.

"Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear. For events where I have to get more dressed up, I work with an amazing stylist who's brilliant at finding pieces that reflect the type of event it is.

"So, for instance, when I go to Australia for the annual Magic Millions event, I wear a mix of British and Australian designers, and then continue wearing them when I'm back in the UK."

One of the British labels she has kept returning to over the years is Fairfax & Favor.

The modern rural lifestyle brand was created in Norfolk in 2013 by Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and his childhood friend Felix Favor Parker, who wanted to use high-quality craftsmanship to create long-lasting and stylish products.

The friends started out by selling the Regina, their now-famous tall boot, on stalls at country events, and have since developed a hugely successful footwear, accessories and outerwear business that has become a favourite with the equestrian set and beyond, in the UK and more recently the US.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall - A Royal Power Couple

In her blood

Having grown up with her mother and her beloved uncle the King championing the value of craftsmanship and sustainability, the company’s ethos and recent B Corp certification resonated with Zara.

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," she has said.

So when Marcus and Felix invited her to be the brand’s official ambassador, she was "delighted", she says.

"I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality. Along with their versatile and stylish designs, this makes it the perfect brand for the casual day-to-day or smarter look when I’m attending events."

Zara, 43, can often be seen attending events with her husband, former England rugby union captain Mike, and their children – Mia, 11, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas – so she needs her clothes to reflect the fun, outdoorsy mum that she is.

She is a huge fan of Fairfax & Favor’s Regina boots, which are "such a wardrobe staple", she says. "I feel that the brand’s pieces work well to elevate any look. They finish any tailored look and the range of heel heights is perfect for adding versatility to any outfit.

"I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."

Co-founder Marcus says it was Zara’s “impeccable sense of style” that led the duo to approach her to be the face of their label.

"Zara truly epitomises our brand’s DNA, embodying its blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication," he says.

"With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style."

To read the full story, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.