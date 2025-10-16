Queen Máxima 'modernises' her look with longest Oscar de la Renta cardigan

Queen Máxima stepped out for a solo outing on 15 October, and she rocked a totally different look. The wife of King Willem-Alexander, 54, made an appearance at the exhibition 'Heroes – Eradicating Childhood Cancer'. The exhibition was launched in collaboration with Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, a children's hospital in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and aims to show how the world is fighting to eliminate childhood cancer and reveals inequality in low- and middle-income countries.
For the opening, Queen Máxima wore a new look – an unexpected shin-length cardigan dress made from tweed knit. The Oscar de la Renta number featured a V-shaped neckline and long sleeves with fringing on the hem and cuffs. It also had buttons down the front and pockets on each hip. She further cinched the cardigan by adding a metal belt.
For her accessories, the mother of Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane, opted for a pair of glamorous black leather boots. Her 'Laura 85 Black Leather Knee Boots' by Gianvito Rossi, which retail for £1,195. She also donned the 'Mercedes Robirosa Triple Textured Pearls Disc Earrings,' which were a vintage addition to the look.
"Queen Máxima’s cardigan dress is a masterclass in polished daywear and in allowing one standout piece to do all the work," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years and has a background in tailoring, says.
"The tweed texture and tailored shape give it a beautifully refined feel, while the fringing adds that touch of personality she wears so well. It’s the kind of piece that feels both powerful and approachable. It's chic enough for an official engagement but soft enough for daytime. Pairing it with knee-high boots modernises the look and keeps it effortlessly sophisticated. Queen Máxima has a talent for taking classic fabrics and making them feel fresh. This is timeless, tactile dressing done right."
Queen Máxima's knitwear
Having reported on European royal fashion for two years at HELLO!, I have seen Queen Maxima's best knitwear moments from recent years and from her style archive. Keep scrolling to see our favourites…