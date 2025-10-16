Queen Máxima 'modernises' her look with longest Oscar de la Renta cardigan

Queen Máxima stepped out for a solo outing on 15 October, and she rocked a totally different look. The wife of King Willem-Alexander, 54, made an appearance at the exhibition 'Heroes – Eradicating Childhood Cancer'. The exhibition was launched in collaboration with Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, a children's hospital in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and aims to show how the world is fighting to eliminate childhood cancer and reveals inequality in low- and middle-income countries.

For the opening, Queen Máxima wore a new look – an unexpected shin-length cardigan dress made from tweed knit. The Oscar de la Renta number featured a V-shaped neckline and long sleeves with fringing on the hem and cuffs. It also had buttons down the front and pockets on each hip. She further cinched the cardigan by adding a metal belt.

© Getty Queen Maxima opted for an Oscar de la Renta moment

For her accessories, the mother of Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane, opted for a pair of glamorous black leather boots. Her 'Laura 85 Black Leather Knee Boots' by Gianvito Rossi, which retail for £1,195. She also donned the 'Mercedes Robirosa Triple Textured Pearls Disc Earrings,' which were a vintage addition to the look.

© Getty Queen Maxima opened the exhibition Heroes: Towards a world without childhood

"Queen Máxima’s cardigan dress is a masterclass in polished daywear and in allowing one standout piece to do all the work," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years and has a background in tailoring, says.

"The tweed texture and tailored shape give it a beautifully refined feel, while the fringing adds that touch of personality she wears so well. It’s the kind of piece that feels both powerful and approachable. It's chic enough for an official engagement but soft enough for daytime. Pairing it with knee-high boots modernises the look and keeps it effortlessly sophisticated. Queen Máxima has a talent for taking classic fabrics and making them feel fresh. This is timeless, tactile dressing done right."

© Getty Queen Maxima's cardigan dress was cinched with a metal belt

Queen Máxima's knitwear

Having reported on European royal fashion for two years at HELLO!, I have seen Queen Maxima's best knitwear moments from recent years and from her style archive. Keep scrolling to see our favourites…

Stylish scarf © Getty Images Queen Maxima wore red in Washington, DC - including a chic scarf In October 2025, the queen, who worked in investment banking before marrying into the Dutch royal family, was seen adding a red-wine-hued woolly scarf to her monochrome look as she visited the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC.

In New York © Getty Images Queen Maxima teamed a Natan skirt with a fine-knit cardigan In February 2025, the royal was seen in New York in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health. She rocked a green knitted top and cardigan with an ombre skirt.

Knitted dress © Getty Images Queen Maxima rocked a cashmere Natan dress She went full knitwear in January 2024 when she visited the Design Academy Eindhoven. The roll-neck style was elevated with a dramatic statement necklace.

Pop of colour © Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Queen Maxima looked stunning in the vibrant ensemble King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima volunteered in a kitchen during the 20th edition of NLdoet, the largest volunteer campaign in the Netherlands, in March 2024. She opted for a mustard yellow ensemble by Max Mara featuring a turtleneck knit and topped off the look with an embroidered Oscar de la Renta longline coat.