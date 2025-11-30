Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carolina Herrera's lookalike granddaughter is a polka dot queen at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025
The world's most talked-about debutante ball was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, and the 19 debutantes wore haute couture

Carolina Lansing at the Bal des Debutantes 2025© @Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
We all know how glamorous society events can be, but Le Bal des Débutantes really does take the crown. The annual debutante ball is famed for introducing young ladies from royalty, aristocracy, and some of the most influential families in the world as they make their entrance into society.

Since 1997, Ophélie Renouard has orchestrated the event, but the origins of the ball date back to the 18th century. Supremely dressed debs often wearing haute couture, arrive on the arm of their chosen cavalier (a young man who has been picked from a list of brothers, family friends, and or boys from Ophélie's network) and take to the stage to be formally presented to the world.

ladies in ball gowns gathered for group photo© Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage
The ladies of Le Bal des Débutantes 2025
Carolina Lansing, granddaughter of Carolina Herrera, wore a stunning polka dot gown

Among the 19 debutantes this year was the stunning Carolina Lansing. The 21-year-old paid homage to her iconic grandmother, one of the world's most prolific fashion designers, Carolina Herrera, donning a dazzling dress by the brand. It was a full-length, white gown that featured a badeau, off-the-shoulder neckline, a bombastic, almost fish-tail-like hem which began at the knees, and a sash, finished with a large, avant-garde bow. 

HELLO!
Carolina's dress was a plethora of polka dots

The main part of the dress was covered in black polka dots, and the sash featured the opposite - black with white spots. She wore her sleek raven bob in a straight, flicked-out style and added a Renaissance-style black choker. Although she and her grandmother have different hair colours, we think that facially, they look startlingly similar - with the same stunning, petite features and piercing eyes.

Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón

Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón is an influencer with a royal connection as she is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón. He is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the debutante's godfather.

Carolina B. Lansing

Carolina B. Lansing is the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

Almudena Dailly de Orléans

Almudena Dailly de Orléans is the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos.

Eugénie of Hohenzollern

Eugénie of Hohenzollern is the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern.

Josephine Haas

Joséphine Haas’s parents are Sébastien and Claire-Sophie Haas. Sébastien is a lawyer who specialises in film law, and Claire-Sophie is the marketing and communications director for a huge French company.

Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany

Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany is the granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy and Robert de Balkany. She is also the great-granddaughter of King Umberto II and Maria José of Italy.

Ruby Kemper

Ruby Kemper is the granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, the former owner of MGM Studios, one of the most renowned film and television companies, now owned by Amazon.

Bronwyn Vance

Bronwyn Vance is the daughter of actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, an honorary Oscar winner.

Eliza Lindroth

Eliza Lindroth is a descendant of Martin Wiberg, a Swedish inventor who created the first compact machine capable of printing logarithmic tables.

Alexandra Moxey

Alexandra Moxey is the daughter of the founder of Ultra Records, the label home to artists such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill is the daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, and his second wife, Edla Griffith. Her great-aunt is Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who served as a lady-in-waiting at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.

Eirini Zarifi

Eirini Zarifi is the daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople, and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi, a descendant of one of the oldest shipping dynasties in Greece.

Jillian Chan

Jillian Chan is the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.

Alice Wang

Alice Wang is a student of Psychology at Columbia University. 

Isabelle of Orleans

Isabelle de Orleans is the great-granddaughter of Henri d'Orléans and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres.

Reagan Sacks

Reagan Sacks' father is David Sacks, who is the chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a friend of Elon Musk. Her mother, Jacqueline Sacks, is the founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven and a member of the board of directors of the California Pacific Medical Centre.

Ella Wadia

Ella Wadia's great-great-grandfather was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Her father, Jehangir Wadia, is an executive at The Wadia Group, and her mother, Celina, is head of the fashion brand C Femme.

HELLO!
Eugénie of Hohenzollern and Carolina having a chuckle

Carolina Herrera herself proudly told HELLO!: "I'm always proud of everything Carolina does and wants to do. It’s a special moment for her.”

"This dress is a nod to my grandma's first collection; the black-and-white and polka-dots are reminiscent of it, and are also a classic Carolina Herrera look," the debutante told HELLO! earlier this month. "Plus, we've woven a little yellow bow onto the inside hem to pay homage to the first 'Good Girl' perfume,’" she revealed.

Carolina's beautiful, timeless dress had a modern kick

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style and trends for over fifteen years, I think this dress is such a wonderful choice; it epitomises glamour and high-end fashion, but still has a modern feel to it, making it totally age-appropriate for a 21-year-old. Wearing a design by her grandmother is the ultimate tribute and will probably become one of her favourite dresses of all time due to the sentimental connotations attached to it.

Carolina Lansing on the ball

HELLO!
Carolina Lansing, granddaughter of Carolina Herrera during fittings for the 2025 Ball at her grandmother's boutique in New York City

Carolina exclusively chatted to HELLO! ahead of the event

"I'm proud to be a part of something so historical and meaningful, which showcases the elegance and excellence of women worldwide," the fashion-loving young woman exclusively told HELLO!.

Paying homage to her grandmother was a standout feeling for her, too. "I'm proud to share her name and hope to be as elegant and chic as she is, someday… still a work in progress," she adds.

