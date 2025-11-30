19 Best-dressed ladies at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025 – including Duke of Malborough's daughter

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best-dressed ladies at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025 – including Duke of Malborough's daughter
All 19 ladies attended the prestigious debutante ball held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris and wore high-fashion designers from Carolina Herrera to Christian Dior

five ladies in two photos in ball gowns© ©Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
There doesn't get a more high-fashion event than Le Bal des Débutantes. The annual debutante ball, held this year at the Shangri-La Hotel overlooking the Eiffel Tower on 29 November, showcases young ladies from royalty, aristocracy, and some of the most influential families in the worlds of business and the arts as they make their entrance into society.

Le Bal des Débutantes, which since 1997 has been orchestrated by Ophélie Renouard, has celebrated young ladies since 1957, though the English tradition of a debutante ball dates back to the 18th century. Supremely dressed debs arrived at the former palace of Prince Roland Bonaparte on the arm of their chosen cavalier (a young man who has been picked from a list of brothers, family friends, and or boys from Ophélie's network) on Saturday night, adorned in gowns from an array of high fashion houses – and one of the young ladies has a Hollywood actress for a mother.

"The ball has an air of exclusivity that you just don't get with events today. With the continuing and growing popularity of programmes like Bridgerton, it's a world that seems far removed from today's modern existence," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "The Deb Ball has Gossip Girl-like connotations; it's whimsical and has a feeling of regality. The girls look like they could be in a Renaissance-style movie, which is very different from their normal, everyday life.

"Haute Couture tends to be worn by slightly older women who can afford the hugely expensive price tag, so having a Gen Z-er wearing something so exquisitely made is an interesting modification," she adds.

Keep scrolling to see all the best-dressed guests on the night, including Angela Bassett's daughter, Bronwyn, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón on the arm of the Duke of Kent's grandson and Almudena Dailly de Orléans, the goddaughter of Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain.

ladies in ball gowns gathered for group photo© Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill joined a slew of beautifully-dressed ladies on the night. She wore a lovely Armani Privé gown as she posed with her fellow debs. 

ladies in ballgowns holding up glasses in grand hotel © Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage

Bronwyn Vance

Angela Bassett's daughter, Bronwyn, looked breathtaking in the group photo captured at the prestigious ball. Her appearance comes after she spoke exclusively with HELLO!, alongside her mother, Hollywood actress Angela Bassett. 

She wore a gorgeous Stephane Rolland haute couture gown. "The dress makes me feel like a Disney princess in the best way possible!" Bronwyn told HELLO! of the gown. "It is probably the largest gown at the ball this year, so I definitely will make a statement when I’m in a room, and it's a bit annoying for other people to walk around me, so I feel bad for that."

young lady in black and white polka dot gown© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Carolina Lansing

Carolina Lansing looked glorious in a black and white polka dot gown. The gown had a special touch as it paid tribute to her grandmother,  the world-renowned fashion designer Carolina Herrera. 

"This dress is a nod to my grandma's first collection; the black-and-white and polka-dots are reminiscent of it, and are also a classic Carolina Herrera look," Carolina told HELLO! earlier this month. "Plus we've woven a little yellow bow on to the inside hem to pay homage to the first Good Girl perfume."

More to follow...

The partners of Le Bal:
The hotel venue of Le Bal

Shangri-La Paris

The jeweller of le Bal

V MUSE

The car of Le Bal

Denza

The champagne

Laurent Perrier

The hairdresser

Dessange Paris

The Grand Cru

Château Giscours

The silk manufactory

LuAnFu

The charities of le Bal

ARCFA – Association for the Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult at Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.

