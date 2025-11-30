19 Best-dressed ladies at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025 – including Duke of Malborough's daughter

There doesn't get a more high-fashion event than Le Bal des Débutantes. The annual debutante ball, held this year at the Shangri-La Hotel overlooking the Eiffel Tower on 29 November, showcases young ladies from royalty, aristocracy, and some of the most influential families in the worlds of business and the arts as they make their entrance into society.
Le Bal des Débutantes, which since 1997 has been orchestrated by Ophélie Renouard, has celebrated young ladies since 1957, though the English tradition of a debutante ball dates back to the 18th century. Supremely dressed debs arrived at the former palace of Prince Roland Bonaparte on the arm of their chosen cavalier (a young man who has been picked from a list of brothers, family friends, and or boys from Ophélie's network) on Saturday night, adorned in gowns from an array of high fashion houses – and one of the young ladies has a Hollywood actress for a mother.
"The ball has an air of exclusivity that you just don't get with events today. With the continuing and growing popularity of programmes like Bridgerton, it's a world that seems far removed from today's modern existence," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "The Deb Ball has Gossip Girl-like connotations; it's whimsical and has a feeling of regality. The girls look like they could be in a Renaissance-style movie, which is very different from their normal, everyday life.
"Haute Couture tends to be worn by slightly older women who can afford the hugely expensive price tag, so having a Gen Z-er wearing something so exquisitely made is an interesting modification," she adds.
Keep scrolling to see all the best-dressed guests on the night, including Angela Bassett's daughter, Bronwyn, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón on the arm of the Duke of Kent's grandson and Almudena Dailly de Orléans, the goddaughter of Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain.
More to follow...