19 Best-dressed ladies at Le Bal des Débutantes 2025 – including Duke of Malborough's daughter

There doesn't get a more high-fashion event than Le Bal des Débutantes. The annual debutante ball, held this year at the Shangri-La Hotel overlooking the Eiffel Tower on 29 November, showcases young ladies from royalty, aristocracy, and some of the most influential families in the worlds of business and the arts as they make their entrance into society.

Le Bal des Débutantes, which since 1997 has been orchestrated by Ophélie Renouard, has celebrated young ladies since 1957, though the English tradition of a debutante ball dates back to the 18th century. Supremely dressed debs arrived at the former palace of Prince Roland Bonaparte on the arm of their chosen cavalier (a young man who has been picked from a list of brothers, family friends, and or boys from Ophélie's network) on Saturday night, adorned in gowns from an array of high fashion houses – and one of the young ladies has a Hollywood actress for a mother.

"The ball has an air of exclusivity that you just don't get with events today. With the continuing and growing popularity of programmes like Bridgerton, it's a world that seems far removed from today's modern existence," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "The Deb Ball has Gossip Girl-like connotations; it's whimsical and has a feeling of regality. The girls look like they could be in a Renaissance-style movie, which is very different from their normal, everyday life.

"Haute Couture tends to be worn by slightly older women who can afford the hugely expensive price tag, so having a Gen Z-er wearing something so exquisitely made is an interesting modification," she adds.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the most famous debutantes of all time

Keep scrolling to see all the best-dressed guests on the night, including Angela Bassett's daughter, Bronwyn, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón on the arm of the Duke of Kent's grandson and Almudena Dailly de Orléans, the goddaughter of Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain.

Le Bal des Débutantes guest list 2025 Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón is an influencer with a royal connection as she is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón. He is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the debutante's godfather. Carolina B. Lansing Carolina B. Lansing is the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera. Almudena Dailly de Orléans Almudena Dailly de Orléans is the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos. Eugénie of Hohenzollern Eugénie of Hohenzollern is the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern. Josephine Haas Joséphine Haas’s parents are Sébastien and Claire-Sophie Haas. Sébastien is a lawyer who specialises in film law, and Claire-Sophie is the marketing and communications director for a huge French company. Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany is the granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy and Robert de Balkany. She is also the great-granddaughter of King Umberto II and Maria José of Italy. Ruby Kemper Ruby Kemper is the granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, the former owner of MGM Studios, one of the most renowned film and television companies, now owned by Amazon. Bronwyn Vance Bronwyn Vance is the daughter of actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, an honorary Oscar winner. Eliza Lindroth Eliza Lindroth is a descendant of Martin Wiberg, a Swedish inventor who created the first compact machine capable of printing logarithmic tables. Alexandra Moxey Alexandra Moxey is the daughter of the founder of Ultra Records, the label home to artists such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta. Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill is the daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, and his second wife, Edla Griffith. Her great-aunt is Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who served as a lady-in-waiting at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. Eirini Zarifi Eirini Zarifi is the daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople, and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi, a descendant of one of the oldest shipping dynasties in Greece. Jillian Chan Jillian Chan is the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng. Alice Wang Alice Wang is a student of Psychology at Columbia University. Isabelle of Orleans Isabelle de Orleans is the great-granddaughter of Henri d'Orléans and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres. Reagan Sacks Reagan Sacks' father is David Sacks, who is the chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a friend of Elon Musk. Her mother, Jacqueline Sacks, is the founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven and a member of the board of directors of the California Pacific Medical Centre. Ella Wadia Ella Wadia's great-great-grandfather was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Her father, Jehangir Wadia, is an executive at The Wadia Group, and her mother, Celina, is head of the fashion brand C Femme.

1/ 3 © Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill joined a slew of beautifully-dressed ladies on the night. She wore a lovely Armani Privé gown as she posed with her fellow debs.

2/ 3 © Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage Bronwyn Vance Angela Bassett's daughter, Bronwyn, looked breathtaking in the group photo captured at the prestigious ball. Her appearance comes after she spoke exclusively with HELLO!, alongside her mother, Hollywood actress Angela Bassett. She wore a gorgeous Stephane Rolland haute couture gown. "The dress makes me feel like a Disney princess in the best way possible!" Bronwyn told HELLO! of the gown. "It is probably the largest gown at the ball this year, so I definitely will make a statement when I’m in a room, and it's a bit annoying for other people to walk around me, so I feel bad for that."

3/ 3 © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Carolina Lansing Carolina Lansing looked glorious in a black and white polka dot gown. The gown had a special touch as it paid tribute to her grandmother, the world-renowned fashion designer Carolina Herrera. "This dress is a nod to my grandma's first collection; the black-and-white and polka-dots are reminiscent of it, and are also a classic Carolina Herrera look," Carolina told HELLO! earlier this month. "Plus we've woven a little yellow bow on to the inside hem to pay homage to the first Good Girl perfume."

More to follow...