Princess Charlene is 'refined and architectural' in £840 cape dress – and Carrie Bradshaw heels

Princess Charlene of Monaco is an icon of contemporary royal style: the 47-year-old's typically minimalist colouring paired with a penchant for fashion-forward silhouettes has turned her into a beacon of fashion inspiration across Europe.

Her latest outfit, from an engagement at a water safety awareness session for young students in Monaco on Friday, 28 November, is no exception to this rule.

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on the Princess of Monaco's style, and I think this is one of the most chic outfits she's worn all season, especially thanks to the centrepiece of the outfit: her deep red cape dress.

For the occasion, it was vital to appear approachable yet regal, to stand out as a classy role model without either drawing attention away from the engagement or overdressing, and I think she nailed it.

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, Princess Charlene wore the 'Astoria' cape dress from Italian designer Max Mara, who has become a European royal favourite thanks to their use of luxurious fabrics, craftsmanship and timeless designs.

The piece came in a deep raspberry colour, and a wool and cashmere blend for an extra comfortable and opulent feel. It retails at €959 (£840.71), so the sumptuous design does come with a hefty price tag.

Princess Charlene's cape dress is 'quietly dramatic'

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, spoke to HELLO! about the cape dress, calling it a "brilliant choice".

"It's structured and quietly dramatic without feeling theatrical," she explains. "The cape sleeves give her signature minimalist style a regal elevation, while the crisp white collar adds sharp contrast and a sense of precision."

The fashion expert adds that the piece "builds presence through clean lines rather than embellishment," doubling down on the contrast between Princess Charlene's choice of muted colours and more fashion-forward silhouettes.

Princess Charlene's entire ensemble was 'refined and architectural'

To complement the cape dress, the Princess of Monaco opted for a pair of navy wide-leg trousers for a relaxed but stylish look, a burgundy belt from Max Mara to cinch the cape dress at the waist.

She rounded it all off with a beautiful pair of black heeled pumps from Manolo Blahnik, the go-to shoes for Carrie Bradshaw, the lead character in hit HBO series Sex and the City, but also a traditional investment-level court shoe for professional and formalwear.

Oriona commented: "The wide-leg trousers and sleek Manolo pumps keep the silhouette elongated and balanced, grounding the volume of the cape with tailored simplicity.

"The Bordeaux leather belt is a particularly smart styling touch, pulling the waist into focus and adding depth to the tonal palette," she continued.

The luxury stylist concluded that "the outfit feels cool and confident", calling it "Princess Charlene at her most refined and architectural" – and we couldn't agree more.