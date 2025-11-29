Duchess Sophie brings 'quiet polish' to stylish matching outfit with husband

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her husband, Prince Edward, stepped out on Saturday, 29 November to attend the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse together, and looked wonderful in their co-ordinated outfits.

Given that the 60-year-old's autumnal closet is filled with the perfect cold-weather capsule wardrobe material, especially her array of classy overcoats, it's no surprise that she's brought out yet another wonderful look.

© UK Press via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh and Andrew Lloyd Webber at The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse on November 29, 2025 in Newbury, England

As a writer who covers British royal style every single day, the Duchess of Edinburgh has always stood out to me as one of the most fashionable of them all, and this outfit is a prime example of why her fashion sense is the ultimate handbook for how to dress elegantly in a way that feels fresh yet effortless in your 60s.

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a bespoke version of the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coatdress from Claire Mischevani, a British designer known for structured reusable silhouettes, highlighting Sophie's advocacy for sustainable re-wearing and UK designers. The dress also had a beautiful bow to adorn its high neckline and a belt to bring in the waist for a classy silhouette.

The 60-year-old has worn the piece on multiple occasions before, including the Christmas service in 2023, just a year after the Princess of Wales wore a very similar dress for the same occasion, and in November 2024 to a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

She accessorised with a beautiful straw hat that featured a vibrant pink band, and a purple clutch that was embellished with her initials.

While the coat is a fantastic piece, it's more on the muted side when taken in isolation. However, the choice of hat really adds a burst of personality that brings the outfit to a new level.

Duchess Sophie's outfit is 'refined and practical'

Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, is a fan of the look. Speaking to HELLO!, she said that it "leans classic, but it's executed with the Duchess' usual quiet polish".

"The deep olive coat creates a long silhouette that feels both refined and practical for a country engagement," she adds, "while the cinched waist keeps it feminine."

© UK Press via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attends The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse on November 29, 2025 in Newbury, England

On the accessories, the fashion expert believes that they elevate the outfit entirely, commenting: "Her two-tone hat is the most expressive touch, the pop of berry against the neutral brim adds just enough personality without breaking the overall harmony.

"What's lovely is how subtly coordinated she and Edward appear," Gabrielle pointed out. "His earthy suit tones and green tie sit comfortably alongside her palette, giving the impression of a unified, well-considered pairing."